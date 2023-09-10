Temporary vehicle lane closures at Andrade port

Two of three northbound vehicle lanes at the Andrade Land Port of Entry, coming from Algodones, Baja California, will be closed Monday through Wednesday to allow for repair of storm damage from Hurricane Hilary.

PHOTO COURTESY OF GSA

Some border lanes for private vehicles at the Andrade Land Port of Entry, coming from Algodones, Baja California, will be closed Monday through Wednesday to allow for repair of storm damage from Hurricane Hilary.

The U.S. General Services Administration announced the temporary lane closure of two of the three northbound vehicle lanes for urgent repairs to the roadway caused by the excessive rains.

