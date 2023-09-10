Temporary vehicle lane closures at Andrade port

Some border lanes for private vehicles at the Andrade Land Port of Entry, coming from Algodones, Baja California, will be closed Monday through Wednesday to allow for repair of storm damage from Hurricane Hilary.
The U.S. General Services Administration announced the temporary lane closure of two of the three northbound vehicle lanes for urgent repairs to the roadway caused by the excessive rains.
Drivers should anticipate possible delays, monitor traffic signs and lower speeds near and around the construction work area.
The asphalt surfaces suffer from cracks, potholes and erosion from the hundreds of vehicles that cross every day at Andrade, the easternmost port serving pedestrians and private vehicles entering California from Mexico.
During the recent rainstorms, the potholes and other damaged areas expanded, creating an immediate need for repair, GSA said. Concrete will be used to fill in the potholes and gaps, enhancing the safety of the roadway for the traveling public.
GSA is responsible for constructing and maintaining land ports of entry along the nation’s borders in partnership with and support of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security Customs and Border Protection and other federal inspection agencies.