The Yuma Territorial Prison remains the Second Best Haunted Destination in the nation, according to voters in the USA Today 10Best contest.
“We are very excited about this placement and thank all the voters and supporters,” said Sarah Halligan, communications specialist with the Yuma Crossing National Heritage Area, which oversees the state park.
The historic prison won the No. 1 spot in 2019 and fell to second place in 2020. Zak Bagans’ The Haunted Museum nabbed the Best Haunted Destination title. The Waverly Hills Sanatorium in Louisville, Kentucky, got third place.
The Top 10 list includes sites that are purportedly haunted across the United States, each with its own ghost stories and supernatural occurrences. Find the complete list at https://www.10best.com/awards/travel/best-haunted-destination-2021/.
According to the 10Best editors, Yuma Territorial Prison has been a hub of paranormal activity. Reports include spirits of inmates on death row, a woman wandering the banks of the nearby Colorado River looking for her drowned daughter and a small child in a red dress who pinches passersby.
From 1876 to 1909, the prison housed 3,069 men and women convicted of crimes in the Arizona Territory. Once the prison closed down, it became the temporary home of Yuma High School, the reason behind the “Criminal” mascot.
Throughout its history, the prison has had many “firsts” in Yuma: first library, first hospital, first to have electricity and first to have air conditioning.
The prison hosted about a half a dozen film crews over the last few years, including the Travel Channel’s “Ghost Adventures,” a Buzzfeed team that spent the night, Food Network’s “The Great Food Truck Race,” “Ghost Brothers: Lights Out” on Discovery Plus and a few moviemakers.
Park hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday through Monday and closed Tuesday and Wednesday. Admission is $8 for adults, $6 for seniors 62 and older, $4 for children ages 7 to 13, and free for children 6 and younger.
For more information, visit www.yumaprison.org or call 928-783-4771.