Territorial Prison vies for Best Haunted title

Legend has it that visitors wearing red who enter the Dark Cell at Yuma Territorial Prison State Historic Park have reported being pinched by a little girl with cold fingers.

Yuma Territorial Prison State Historic Park is once again vying for the title of Best Haunted Destination in the nation.

The historic prison has previously held the No. 1 and 2 spots in the USA Today 10Best contest. The Yuma Crossing National Heritage Area, which oversees the state park, is asking community members to help the prison regain the title.

