The Arizona Department of Transportation is warning residents about a new text message scam that is “seemingly” being sent from AZDot.
The fake text message, which many Arizona residents have reported receiving, informs people they need to update their Arizona driver’s license to meet with new regulations.
A link sent as part of the text will take the recipient to a fake webpage that asks them for personal information, such as their name, birth date, address and license plate number.
This text is not real and ADOT is encouraging people not to open it or any web address associated with it.
The only ADOT website customers should conduct their personal business on is AZMVDNow.gov or ServiceArizona.com.
ADOT also says that it is working with the Arizona Department of Administration and law enforcement agencies in an effort to protect customers.
Sgt. Lori Franklin of the Yuma Police Department added that while most people are well aware of telephone and internet scams these days, some Yuma residents have unfortunately already fallen for this particular fake text message.
“If you receive an unsolicited email or text message, you should always question its legitimacy,” Franklin said. “That is not the way things work. No reputable business or agency will ever ask you for your personal information over a call, text, or email.”
Franklin said it is extremely important to protect your personal information because it can be used to access your bank accounts, build a fake online presence or impersonate you.
She suggests to anyone who has given out their personal information to monitor their bank accounts, credit cards statements and credit report for any unusual activity.
“If you see a credit card opened up under your name that you didn’t apply for, then your identity has been stolen.” Franklin said.
Also, be careful about opening any text or email that you were not expecting. Unless you are told by a company or business that it is sending you a link, do not open it.
If you are sent something and have questions about its legitimacy, call and ask the company, ask a family member or friend or call your local law enforcement agency.
