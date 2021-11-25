Kitties, dogs and family. When Karla Herrera, a teacher at Big Red Barn Preschool, held an activity circle where everyone shared what they’re thankful for, she was pleasantly surprised to learn that the kids’ ideas of family typically included animals. But perhaps this isn’t so surprising as Big Red Barn is a farm-based preschool that teaches children how to garden and care for the animals housed at the school such as a miniature horse and donkey, peacocks, chickens, pigs and more.
As the children of Big Red Barn were preparing for Thanksgiving and their special family lunch on Wednesday–the first one in two years!–the Yuma Sun visited with some of Herrera’s students to ask what they’re thankful for this year. Here’s what they had to say:
Charlie: “I’m thankful for when my mom cooks turkey.”
Arlene: “I’m thankful ‘cause I got my birthday and my puppy, Daisy.”
Jamie: “My family!”
Kama: “I’m thankful for my mommy.”
Kyle: “I’m thankful for my sister.”
Aubree: “My mommy because I love her!”
Cam: “I’m thankful for my mom.”
Easton: “I’m thankful for my whole family ‘cause I love them all!”