Arizona Western College is receiving a very special guest today: The Arizona Cardinals! During the football team’s visit, the community is invited to attend a mini fan festival, which’ll feature meet-and-greets with Cardinals players, cheerleaders, legends and team mascot, Big Red.
“We are excited to host the Arizona Cardinals Caravan at AWC,” said Dr. Nikki Hage, AWC’s dean of students. “We appreciate the Yuma Community and the individuals we serve. Arizona Western College is committed to creating a thriving community that showcases local programming and services. We are thrilled and extend our appreciation to the Yuma community for allowing us the opportunity to serve as their choice for higher education for over 50 years.
From 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Yuma Campus’ 3C Courtyard and Breezeway, adults and kiddos alike will be able to enjoy all sorts of interactive inflatables and games. These activities include the Cardinals Quarterback Toss, Field Goal Kick, Obstacle Course, Big Red, Cardinals Cornhole and Connect 4.
Tents and tables will have giveaways and even career insights and information about current career opportunities with the Cardinals.
AWC student volunteers will also have tables set up in support of AWC’s “Stress Less” event for finals week. AWC students will receive Sunshine Bags filled with stress balls, candy and information about the AWC Health and Wellness Department. Yuma YMCA will be volunteering at the event, too.
And for attendees, AWC students will be handing out snacks while supplies last, including cotton candy, popcorn and water. For those a little hungrier, AWC will have an outdoor barbecue in collaboration with Sodexo. Event-goers will be able to purchase burgers, hot dogs, barbecue chicken, coleslaw, lemonade, aguas frescas and cookies.
“In the future, Arizona Western College hopes to continue our commitment to the Yuma community by providing opportunities to highlight our diverse and transformative community,” Dr. Hage concluded. “Arizona Western College is a college for the community and is dedicated to transforming the Yuma community one day at a time.”
