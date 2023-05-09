Arizona Western College is receiving a very special guest today: The Arizona Cardinals! During the football team’s visit, the community is invited to attend a mini fan festival, which’ll feature meet-and-greets with Cardinals players, cheerleaders, legends and team mascot, Big Red.

“We are excited to host the Arizona Cardinals Caravan at AWC,” said Dr. Nikki Hage, AWC’s dean of students. “We appreciate the Yuma Community and the individuals we serve. Arizona Western College is committed to creating a thriving community that showcases local programming and services. We are thrilled and extend our appreciation to the Yuma community for allowing us the opportunity to serve as their choice for higher education for over 50 years.

