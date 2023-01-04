Fabric and needles and scissors and bobbins, rulers, irons, tables and pins. The task of creating a quilt involves more than just tools, but determination and vision too. Fran Razmus of the Desert Lily Quilters explained that quilt-making as a whole has evolved into fiber art, a form appreciated by many Yumans.
“There are a lot of artistic women who have been artists doing other mediums like oil and watercolors and then they gravitated into working with fiber,” she said.
With no COVID restrictions this year, Yumans will be able to gather once more for the love of quilting. The Desert Lily Quilters are holding their annual quilt show at the Yuma Civic Center, located at 1440 W. Desert Hills Dr, on Jan. 6 and 7 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days. Tickets are $7 at the door.
“It’s the largest quilt show in Yuma and we have some really talented members who just do outstanding work,” Razmus said. “People come from all over the state and of course we have all the winter visitors who come in. They’re always impressed with the caliber of our quilts. They’re not like your grandmother’s quilts. These are really works of art. A lot of skill and creativity goes into making these.”
The local nonprofit quilt club represents 120 active members who create quilts for themselves and their families as well as local families and groups in need. One means of providing support is through the annual Opportunity Quilt. Each year, a group of members create a special quilt that’s given to a lucky winner at the end of the show. Proceeds from Opportunity Quilt tickets go toward a local charity.
This year’s Opportunity Quilt is called “Crystal Blooms” and will benefit the Yuma Child Burn Survivor Foundation. The organization formed by Yuma Firefighters provides services to Yuma children who’ve suffered traumatic burns. These services include transportation to Phoenix, food, lodging, post-operative care, and education and home services.
The show will also feature nearly 300 quilts, including wearable art. There will be 25 vendors selling quilting items from around the country. Razmus noted there aren’t as many quilt shops in Yuma anymore, so the vendors are a benefit for those committed to the craft.
2022’s quilt show featured a special Princess Diana exhibit from Cherrywood Fabrics. Razmus estimated the collection to contain about 80 items, but this year’s exhibit is much larger.
“This year we are featuring the entire [2021-2022] Hoffman Challenge Collection of 120 quilts which will be on display in a separate room at the Yuma Civic Center,” she said. “There is no theme. They do have five different fabrics and you had to use some of those in your entry. And so Yuma, for the first time, has the entire exhibit of 120 quilts. Eleven of those come from our members who entered and were accepted. Because we’re having the entire exhibit, we will be having all of our members’ quilts being shown, which is the first time we’ve been able to do that.”
Razmus highlighted that the challenge is a national one so the Desert Lily Quilters consider it to be quite an accomplishment to have 11 members make it into the collection.
The quilt show will also be having its Country Store, a popular feature which sells quilts, crafts and clothing all made by Desert Lily Quilters. The store also has books, magazines and sewing/quilting notions for sale.
“Most of the time, that’s where people go first because there’s so many really nice things to buy at a reasonable price,” Razmus commented.
The show will have door prizes and demonstrations of numerous quilting techniques throughout both days. Tickets for fat quarter baskets containing fabric, notions and at least one book will be available for purchase.
As the date for the show draws nearer, Razmus expressed joy at getting to be part of the magic again.
“We walk into the civic center on Thursday morning and that’s when we do our setup,” she said. “You walk in, there’s nothing there. By the end of the day, all the quilts are hung and the vendors are setting up and it’s magical. I feel that way every year. It’s just magic to see how beautiful it is and it’s always sad at the end because those quilts will never be together again.”
