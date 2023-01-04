Crystal Blooms

“Crystal Blooms” is the Opportunity Quilt for the 2023 Desert Lily Annual Quilt Show. Proceeds from ticket sales will benefit the Yuma Child Burn Survivor Foundation.

 Image Courtesy of Desert Lily Quilters

Fabric and needles and scissors and bobbins, rulers, irons, tables and pins. The task of creating a quilt involves more than just tools, but determination and vision too. Fran Razmus of the Desert Lily Quilters explained that quilt-making as a whole has evolved into fiber art, a form appreciated by many Yumans.

“There are a lot of artistic women who have been artists doing other mediums like oil and watercolors and then they gravitated into working with fiber,” she said.

