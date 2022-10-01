Editor’s Note: This story is part of a series covering Arizona Western College’s Public Town Hall. Future stories will look at legislators’ perspectives on key issues including healthcare and workforce development.
“The beauty of this panel right here and that what I know of both Republicans and Democrats, is the desire for every child in Arizona to have a good education,” said Arizona Sen. Joanne Osborne (R, District 13).
“... I wanted a win for the child and every family for wherever their child wanted to go to school. And that’s what I set out to do. And that’s exactly what we did. Because you have parents out there that truly wanted school choice, they wanted the ESAs. And we listened. And here we are: number one in the nation of school choice for children.
“But we also knew that every child doesn’t go into those schools, they go to public schools. And that child deserves just as much emphasis. We had the most historic amount of money going through our public schools. That was a win for every single child. And that was what I believed in because I believe in the child and want to see the best for the future of Arizona and for our kids.”
Speaking during Arizona Western College’s public town hall event featuring legislators and local leaders on Sept. 28, Osborne defended the legislative decision to expand the Empowerment Scholarship Account (ESA) program to include all K-12 Arizona students who’ve opted out of public schooling. The program provides vouchers worth about $7,000 for families to make use of as needed for approved educational expenses.
While some panelists voiced their disapproval of the legislation stating that it takes away funding from public schools, they were quick to forego the ESA discussion in favor of what all the legislators could agree on: the importance of funding K-12 education – and the ability for that approved funding to be used without limits.
“We really invested in funding for education,” said Rep. Tim Dunn (R, District 13). “We did the ESA expansion … but we also have over a billion dollars in new funding for schools, which are very important. $800 million in ongoing K-12, education funding, $526 million in new base-level funding for education and $400 million in one-time education funding. Those are really important for our schools, especially here in Yuma.”
Rep. Brian Fernandez (D, District 4) noted that the first iteration of the state’s budget this year had “nowhere near that amount of money,” but he considers it a blessing that budget was ultimately a bipartisan one in the end.
“What we wanted to do is make sure that our teachers are treated as the professionals that they are, that they’re paid well … but also that the support staff is paid well,” he said. “I think it’s really important that we fund public schools so that everyone is able to not just raise the family, but make sure that the people that are able to turn [our kids] into the adults and future of our nation, that they’re compensated for their time and they won’t have to worry about things like paying rent or the cost of living that day. Teachers are very important. I mean, teachers are the people that spend the most time with our kids. I think that it’s really, really important that we give them the tools they need: that’s classroom spending, that’s their actual salaries and just making sure that we support them in every way.”
Thinking of the future, Fernandez expressed a desire to see more opportunities in higher education and vocational training so that today’s kids can have the jobs they want in the future. That’s why he pushed to include about $5 million in the budget for Northern Arizona University to bring more bachelor’s degrees to the Yuma region.
“... We were able to get this money to bring these bachelor’s degrees to Yuma,” he said. “This is really exciting for me. It’s something that I think is huge, and I hope that this is a start–it will be a start. We want to break the walls. I’ve talked to people and we’re talking about additional bachelor’s degrees that we want to bring here like a homeland security degree and there might be others.”
Dunn added in the discussion for next year that he wants to expand STEM programs and fund them down to the 8th and 9th grade levels.
And all five legislators agreed that they want to ensure action is taken on addressing the issue of the state’s Aggregate Expenditure Limit (AEL) for public school spending.
The issue is one that has existed since the 1980s and prevents public schools from spending over a certain amount of their budgets.
“Every year, we have just continued to pass it for one year [...and] essentially kick the can down the road,” Fernandez said. “Anyone that’s been in government knows about kicking the can down the road. But the problem is, every year we become dependent on that activity. If we don’t fix this, we’re going to talk about millions and millions of dollars from each of our school districts that are going to be cut … we’re talking about actual teachers being laid off. This is not something that we should take lightly.
“We pushed for the legislature to pass that before we got out of session. I think that many of us had a handshake agreement that we would fix that before the end of the year. I’m hoping that still happens. I don’t want us to wait until last time again. And I think that that to me is the biggest priority.”
Sen. Lisa Otondo (D, District 4) added that the currently elected have a responsibility to fulfill the promise of the handshake agreement and resolve the issue through a special session before 2022 is over.
“We knew at the beginning of year that we had to finalize everything with Prop 208 and it finally occurred and it will get fixed,” Osborne said. “But it’s got to stop being a fight between parties over our children’s education. Because every legislator wants the best for every child and that’s just all there is to it.”
Sisko J. Stargazer can be reached at 928-539-6849 or sstargazer@yumasun.com.