Yuma teachers Jaiden Benavidez of Woodard Jr. High School and James Kuzniak of Gila Ridge High School were recently recognized by the Arizona Diamondbacks baseball team through two of its foundation’s giving back initiatives.
Jaiden Benavidez was recognized with the Most Valuable Teacher award at a pregame ceremony on Sept. 26. Inspired by the Honeywell company, the Diamondbacks Foundation recognizes 10 nominated educators each month. Honorees also receive a grant of $1,000 for their classroom.
“Being recognized as the Most Valuable Teacher of the Month by the Diamondbacks means everything to me,” said Benavidez. “I am so grateful that someone has seen my passion through what I do in class. As a second year teacher I often wonder if I’m doing everything right but this was all the reassurance I could have ever asked for.”
Benavidez shared that she was in shock to learn one day that someone had nominated her, but she feels honored as well. She plans to use the grant to expand her students’ learning experience and close gaps that the pandemic may have left.
James Kuzniak was recognized in a pregame ceremony on Oct. 3 as part of the D-backs Gives back $100,000 School Challenge. In partnership with the University of Phoenix, the Diamondbacks presented winning educators with $5,000 grants for their schools/classrooms.
Out of the roughly 250 applicants, 20 winners were selected. Kuzniak considers himself lucky to be one of them.
He received the grant for his idea, “Sports Content Creators in the Making.” As a film and TV production teacher for Gila Ridge, Kuzniak wrote in his application that the idea would give students the opportunity to blend a love for athletics, technology and creativity by “creating sports journalism videos, social media documentaries, hype videos and other graphic design inspired promos that would highlight the hundreds of great student athletes we have on our campus.”
Along with media production equipment, the grant allowed Kuzniak to purchase a media backdrop for post-game interviews.
“It feels awesome to be selected out of such a large group of people applying,” said Kuzniak. “Gaining the recognition for my students and a chance to get some extra equipment for them to use has had a huge impact on their learning. They use these resources all the time and it really reflects what professionals use in the content creating industry.”
Both Benavidez and Kuzniak were honored at Arizona Diamondbacks games where recipients had their names announced and checks presented on the field.
To learn more about the Arizona Diamondbacks Foundation, visit: https://www.mlb.com/dbacks/community/foundation/about-the-foundation.