Sixteen-year-old Kate Campa passed away Wednesday after a two-year battle with Ewing sarcoma, but according to her mother, Lili Campa, the fight isn’t over.
“She always talked about never giving up, following your dreams and inspiring others,” Lili said. “She has inspired me to keep on fighting and to keep on advocating for kids like her to have better treatments and better support. She wanted to have better options, but science couldn’t give her a better option for her to stay here.”
A junior at Gila Ridge High School, Kate received her initial diagnosis in December 2018 and, after undergoing chemotherapy and radiation, doctors deemed her cancer-free the following August. In February 2020, however, Kate’s cancer returned and she began another round of treatments, some of which were developed decades ago.
“It’s time to start creating things for our kids here in Yuma and in our nation so that these kids have better options, more safe options, instead of 30-70 year old medications that were not made for kids that we’re using on them,” said Lili. “One of the things that (Kate) has left me is for me to continue the job that we had started to continue head-on in fighting for more and better treatments for our kids. Before Kate, I never knew about kids and cancer – I never knew things like this existed until she got diagnosed. It opened our eyes educationally. It’s very hard for me to understand that there’s nothing for kids who are daily being diagnosed.”
Lili’s desire – and Kate’s as well – is that the local community will continue to advocate on behalf of children battling cancer diagnoses. Although Childhood Cancer Awareness Month concluded Sept. 30, she longs to see community members continue to educate themselves and have year-round discussions on childhood cancer.
“We can’t just advocate or teach others during the month of September, it needs to be a continuous conversation throughout the year,” Lili said. “We should be having those tough conversations so that we can keep on advocating for our kids, so that we can keep on fighting for the kids that don’t have that many treatment options, so that we can generate funds and those funds can provide research and research can eventually give us better treatment. Kate’s cancer was not just in September – every single day, every single moment, she was fighting to stay alive.”
According to Lili, throughout her fight, Kate remained relentless, choosing to define her diagnosis rather than allowing her diagnosis to define her.
“She didn’t let cancer define who she was at all,” said Lili. She didn’t want to be known as ‘the cancer kid,’ she wanted to be known as the kid who had cancer but that it was not her definition. For her, it was just a bump in the road.”
“She saw her journey as a competition,” Lili added. “She saw that she needed to be on top. She was not going to let cancer define who she was, and that’s one of the things that stood out to me. She was determined to beat it, to keep on fighting and moving forward regardless of the situation. Her attitude was a no-nonsense type of attitude and very relentless. Even in her last moment, her last breath, she was still fighting.”
According to Lili, while some may view Kate’s passing as her having lost her fight, that isn’t the case at all.
“People need to understand that these kids don’t give up,” Lili said. “It’s not that they lost the fight, it’s just that their bodies are not responding, their organs are not responding because of the harsh chemo treatments that are being given to them. If I have learned anything from Kate, it’s to keep moving forward, to keep pushing regardless of the situation, to wipe your tears and keep on going. That’s exactly how she saw life every single day.”
While their daughter was fighting cancer and undergoing treatments and surgeries, Lili said she and her husband, Alfredo, often felt that Kate was the one supporting them rather than vice versa.
“She would tell my husband, ‘Why are you crying? I’m still here, wipe your tears,’” Lili said. “She made so many decisions about her treatment plan – we felt like that would be best and allowed her to do that. She would hear the results, which were very hard to hear, and she would make decisions based on those results about what she would do next and what her options were, if options were given. At times I felt she was stronger than him and I put together.”
Even from as early as two-and-half years old, when she first became involved in competitive dance, Kate exhibited the characteristics of “a firecracker” and a fighter, according to Lili.
“If she saw that somebody was better than her, she would practice and practice and practice until she felt like she was better than them,” she said. “She was very, very competitive – that was just her nature. She did not hold back.”
When Kate finished her round of chemotherapy in August 2019, she still had another month of radiation ahead of her. Because those resources didn’t exist here locally, the Campas had to travel to Phoenix and they did so daily, because Kate was determined to not be counted absent in school.
“We put her in the car right after school, travelled to Phoenix and came back every single day for 32 days straight just so she could go to school and get treatment at the same time,” said Lili. “If we were to advocate and find the funding and the people that could do it, all of that could be done here and it would be one less thing that our kids have to be put through.”
According to Lili, Kate’s will to handle each part of her journey with grace and strength was an inspiration.
“I’m not saying that she did not ever cry or she did not ever say, ‘Why me?’ – of course she had those moments, she was human,” Lili said. “But to watch her do everything with such grace and power made me realize that she, even as a little girl, had taken every single teaching from school teachers and dance teachers and my conversations with her as her parent to heart.”
Lili expressed her deep gratitude to all of Yuma County for its support throughout Kate’s journey and its willingness to educate and raise awareness, as evidenced last month when many homes, schools and businesses turned bright yellow for Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. Her request now is that the community will join her in continuing these things.
“Just like we were praying for her to have a miracle, now we need to pray for us to actually continue to advocate and to eventually find better treatment plans,” she said. “Her legacy and her mark on the community doesn’t stop because she’s no longer here physically – this is just the beginning of what she will be leaving behind. As her mother, I’m not going to stop advocating for her, I’m not going to stop here. Her name will continue, Team Kate will continue and we will continue to fight for the kids that are going through this because no mom and no kid should be going through this. We have to find something better and we have to start in our community.”
Part of that, Lili said, is working to bring resources to Yuma so that families won’t have to seek them elsewhere.
“We have professionals working here and they would be great to work with our kids, it’s just a matter of opening that door. That door needs to be open and it has to start now, we cannot keep on waiting. It’s not about Kate and it’s not about other kids that have passed before Kate, it’s about kids that will be diagnosed (in the future). We’re remembering Kate but in a week it could be another kid, in two months it could be another kid. We can’t keep on waiting.”