On May 5, the Freedom Library held its 26th Annual Awards Forum, celebrating scholarship and the values of freedom and education the library stands for.
Guest speakers Kiran Hill, a retired Marine Corps officer, and Joshua Stanwitz, a Marine and Army National Guard veteran, spoke on the efforts of Concerned Veterans for America and Americans for Prosperity in supporting a foreign policy of realism and restraint.
The Freedom Library also awarded a scholarship to Katelyn Canaday who participated in both its Economics and U.S. Constitution classes. Every semester, a student in any of the library’s courses can write an essay for a $1,000 scholarship.
The Freedom Library Annual Awards Forum celebrated not just Canaday’s scholarship, but the library’s history of supporting students. In its 26 years, founder Howard Blitz reported that the library has now awarded $110,000 in scholarships to almost 600 individuals.
Blitz shared that the scholarships are a result of the support the Freedom Library receives from people of the Yuma community and others throughout the United States. To learn more about the library, visit http://www.freedomlibrary.org/.
