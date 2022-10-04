Editor’s note: This story is the final part of a series covering Arizona Western College’s Public Town Hall.
“The Arizona economy has been described as a juggernaut, the Arizona miracle [because of its] very high rates of growth, very low rates of unemployment and Governor Ducey has referred to Arizona’s community colleges as the secret sauce of that growth due to our workforce training prowess. And then we’re very proud here in Yuma to have all three of our state universities, on our campus at Arizona Western College offering baccalaureate degrees and master’s degrees.”
Speaking at the college’s public town hall event on Sept. 28, AWC President Dr. Daniel Corr turned one final point of the discussion to workforce development in higher education. A panel of elected state officials and local leaders joined him in reviewing what the 2022 Arizona legislature accomplished for colleges like AWC.
“We are training our community members for tomorrow’s jobs,” he said during an individual interview with the Sun about the event. “We have an amazing facility in Wellton for advanced manufacturing, and you think of manufacturing as dirty and sweaty – it’s not. It’s man’s manufacturing. It’s precision. It’s technology. It’s a wonderful career. And we’re really proud that we’re playing that role in helping folks enter into those careers.”
Beyond the work being done to boost careers in healthcare and manufacturing now, Corr noted that Rep. Brian Fernandez (D, District 4) “really championed and increased access to higher ed here in Yuma.”
“President Corr came up to me when I first was appointed and said that, ‘You know, we have these priorities.’” Fernandez said. “He talked about tech, he talked about manufacturing, he talked about job training. But one thing he said was kind of languishing was this $5 million ask for Northern Arizona University, and essentially it’s to bring more bachelor’s degrees here to Yuma.”
In an individual interview with the Yuma Sun, Fernandez explained that the possibility of the funding for NAU was initially “a far-flung thing.”
“No one really gave it a chance,” he said. “I spoke with the president of NAU and he was supportive, but no one had done anything so I worked as hard as I could. I talked to everyone and I kept reminding people directly through our session. And by the end, when we were negotiating for the budget, we were able to get this money into the budget amongst many other things that are priorities of ours.”
Sen. Lisa Otondo (D, District 4) elaborated on Fernandez’s dedication:
“I have to say something and that is because Rep. Fernandez walked into the legislature already into the term and he hit the ground running. Dr. Corr, you know this better than anybody: How many times did Brian call you? Constantly.”
Corr jokingly interjected to reply, “More than my wife did!”
“That is how hard he worked for this money for NAU,” Otondo continued. “And I just want to say thank you for being a Yuma native and I also want to say thank you to LD 13 when something is important for us and they back us.”
Fernandez shared that he’s really excited that he was able to bring in the $5 million because bringing in more bachelor’s degrees to Yuma is a big start in his view.
“The issue with Yuma, and this goes for a lot of rural areas, is it’s very difficult for business owners to recruit people to come here,” he said. “If you know professionals that have a bachelor’s degree from UCLA or MIT or anywhere else, they look around and they don’t [want to be] living in a rural area close to California and the Mexico border. We know Yuma’s a great place to live but they don’t.
“So what we seek to do is to bring these bachelor’s degrees here so we can grow our people, our kids, our neighbors, our neighbors’ kids so they can take these classes and actually go and take these jobs. And I think that if they do, we’re going to keep these people here which I think is really important. So this is, again, huge for me. I think whether you’re gonna get a bachelor’s degree or whether you’re gonna get job training … it’s really important. We need all these people. We see a lot of help wanted signs but we see a lot of help wanted signs in places that need skilled professionals. Those skills are not learned overnight and AWC is a great place for us to get those started.”
Corr turned the conversation to discuss the future of meeting those needs.
“Traditionally, higher education has worked in 16-week semesters that start in August and start in January and you accumulate credits and you earn degrees – we’re still doing that,” he said. “But there’s a really dramatic shift in higher education that is shorter, just-in-time credentials, industry recognized credentials and the need to credential people outside of the traditional semester in as little as two weeks.
“I’ll give you a very quick example. Allo is coming to Yuma to do a great deal of work investing about $200 million in the local economy. They needed to train up 200 workers not two years from now or even two months from now. They want to get folks into developing and installing fiber optics.”
Corr stated that the governor’s office reached out to AWC asking what they can do to assist. After being allowed to circumvent the normal curriculum process, the college found a solution.
“... we responded and through Reetika’s area developed a two-week training that will get these folks trained up into the field,” Corr said. “200 people will have jobs, Allo will get their trained workforce and most importantly, Yuma County will have access to high-speed broadband. That’s a win-win-win. And that’s the role in the future currently, but certainly ever increasingly in the future for the community college.”
Corr clarified that the college won’t be getting credit for those students in regards to state funding because they’re outside of the normal credit system.
AWC Vice President of Workforce Development and Career and Technical Education Reetika Dhawan further stated the need for this type of education outside the traditional system.
“That’s going to be the next generation,” she said. “It’s not going to be someone going two years, three years to the college. They need right training, the data analytical [training] Google is doing. People want to finish in two days or three days and they can’t just go to the school for three years or four years. So we have to change our mindset and this broadband bill helps us to look because that’s a need for the community, that’s a need for the company to go in.
“… Adult education is another example. And that’s going to help these kids who don’t have a GED, but they have a dream. So that they can go through this 25+ career pathway, they don’t have to have a GED and they can take the certificate for what they need in a week or even two days if they want.”
Rep. Joanne Osborne (R, District 13) thanked Corr and Dhawan for mentioning broadband since she was proud of the legislation supporting it. She also brought up the legislature’s work to allow community colleges to have some bachelor’s degree programs because the kind of flexibility that AWC is aiming for is key.
“I think that the key to all of this and the future – because we don’t know what some of those careers are going to be – is we’ve got to be nimble,” she said. “We’ve got to be flexible with what we do and what we teach and allow for those certificates to happen or allow those jumping points for an associate’s degree to easily go to a bachelor’s degree.
“… But there’s also things that we did that may not seem shifting of change, but it can be to a few people. And that was just the fact that if someone’s in prison and they don’t have their high school degree, their high school diploma, instead of stopping you from being able to get that at the age of 18, they increased it today to 21. I mean, those are simple little things. But that can make a huge difference in the outcome of a young adult; you just never know.”
Sen. Sine Kerr (R, District 13) commended the college for its continual innovation with its Law Enforcement Training Academy (LETA) as a prime example.
“Dr. Corr, I remember when you came into my office telling me about the future LETA program and I believe it started as a pilot program,” she said. “And then you came and talked about the success of it. What a great way to be innovative about a new program. One thing: I just want to commend you and your staff. This seems like it’s just ingrained in everyone there to listen to the community, find out what those challenges are and find those solutions. And so I see the same – you just did it. And so now to see the great success of the Law Enforcement Training Academy and not only what it means here to the community but statewide, advocates are coming and people are coming from all over the state to participate in that and really appreciate your innovation.”
Although Ducey’s comment about community colleges being “the secret sauce” wasn’t specific to any single one in particular, Corr did conclude in his individual interview with the Sun that AWC’s community involvement is unparalleled.
“This is my 33rd year in community college education and I will tell you that Arizona Western College is more embedded, more active in the community than any other community college I’ve come across in those 33 years,” he said. “So whether it was reacting to COVID or partnering in K-12 or establishing healthcare partnerships, this college is a college of the community. So if there’s something to celebrate, we want to celebrate it at the college. If there’s a problem to solve, we want to be part of the solution.”
