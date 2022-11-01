Calling all Yumans with ideas to change the world or simply a desire to be part of the “next big thing!” FORGE at the University of Arizona in Yuma is hosting an Innovation Event on Thursday, Nov. 3, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the UAZ Yuma Building, located at 7875 E 24th St. #7.
At UAZ Yuma, FORGE stands for Finding Opportunities and Resources to Grow Entrepreneurs. As a unit of UAZ’s Research, Innovation and Impact, each FORGE Community works alongside organizations and individuals passionate about their local innovation ecosystems and provides support for entrepreneurs and changemakers striving for impact wherever the UArizona has a presence.
As part of that mission, the Innovation Event gives voice to both UAZ Yuma students and leaders in a forum discussing where they see Yuma’s future headed. The forum is open to the public and aims to explore and capitalize on changing the future.
“This is a way for (students) to do it on the ground for something that’s going to be coming three to five years from now and get the expertise to put themselves in position to get opportunities that way,” said Randy Nelson, a mentor at UAZ Yuma’s FORGE. “... It’s stimulating to see what the kids think is coming up.”
Nelson will be leading the discussion and will be accompanied by three UAZ leaders on things they already see coming in the near future: Dr. Tanya Hodges, Dr. Sam Peffers and Dr. Baleshka Brenes.
“They’ll be giving some brief presentations on things that are already happening – artificial intelligence, vertical farming, it could be anything,” Nelson said. “We’re tying it into the pillars of U of A. This is what we’re teaching here. This is what the students are here for. It should be areas they are familiar with but usually, nobody ever asked them: ‘Where do you really see yourself three to five years from now?’”
Along with refreshments, the event offers the public an opportunity to support the students at UAZ Yuma and engage in the topic of Yuma’s future.
