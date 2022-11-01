Calling all Yumans with ideas to change the world or simply a desire to be part of the “next big thing!” FORGE at the University of Arizona in Yuma is hosting an Innovation Event on Thursday, Nov. 3, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the UAZ Yuma Building, located at 7875 E 24th St. #7.

At UAZ Yuma, FORGE stands for Finding Opportunities and Resources to Grow Entrepreneurs. As a unit of UAZ’s Research, Innovation and Impact, each FORGE Community works alongside organizations and individuals passionate about their local innovation ecosystems and provides support for entrepreneurs and changemakers striving for impact wherever the UArizona has a presence.

Sisko J. Stargazer can be reached at 928-539-6849 or sstargazer@yumasun.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you