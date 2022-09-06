WINTERHAVEN – This year is San Pasqual Valley High School’s year to “make it!”
The Warriors kicked off the school year with a special visit from motivational speaker and hope researcher Manny Vasquez, who helps young adults develop the mental toughness and financial literacy they need to “make it.”
Vasquez regularly shares his “I Made it Moment” with eager listeners wherever he travels, but he said he felt especially welcome at San Pasqual.
“From the moment I entered the front office, I could tell I was entering a welcoming environment where everyone had a vested interest in knowing and supporting each other,” he said. “From the gentleman in charge of setting up tables in the cafeteria to the folks in charge of IT support, everyone seemed to know and support each other in their shared mission to serve the students. I heard staff calling on students by name, encouraging them to eat breakfast. I witnessed a student go up to their counselor asking how he could help his friend enroll for the first day of school. I received the biggest compliment when a student expressed how he enjoyed hearing my presentation because I reminded him of his relatives. This gave me the impression that students feel comfortable to laugh and share of themselves at San Pasqual.”
Vasquez delivered a workshop on goal setting and facing life’s challenges with the students, and said he was able to especially connect with the students due to sharing a similar background with them. Vasquez is a first-generation American, high school and college graduate. Hailing from Texas, he’s also bilingual and was born in a border town.
Principal Ana Noriega shared that the visit was a perfect start for the year.
“I felt like it was a great opportunity for us as a school to kind of start the year with the right energy and build momentum from that point,” she said. “ … He comes in and he gives students this way to begin to think about their future because it’s just around the corner for so many of them. And for some of them, they’re even having to grow up right now and figure those things out. So he was able to connect with our students because his struggle and his journey to achieve his success took a lot out of him and probably mirrors many of the things that our students here have experienced.”
Although this is Noriega’s first year at San Pasqual, she knows the sort of challenges the students face.
“[Manny] comes to our school at a time when there’s a lot of ‘I don’t know what I’m going to do after high school,’ ‘I don’t know if I’m going to be able to graduate,’ ‘I haven’t been coming to school because my whole family got COVID and we lost three people in one week,’” she relayed. “We have a lot of those experiences happening here in this community so hope is very hard to dig deep and find sometimes in these situations.”
Along with the theme of hope, Noriega really appreciated the concept behind what Vasquez calls “the Grit in Me.”
“This was the first time we brought somebody in like this,” she said. “I want to be able to continue to do more of this. I’ve worked with Kids at Hope and Rick Miller and Tim Hardy and I enjoyed working with them because they have the same idea: this idea of hope and how that is what helps people build towards their dream, towards their ambition, look for their success and that’s really what Manny brought to us on Friday (Aug. 19).
“And you know, we hear a lot about grit and how the grit in somebody is what helps. It’s not necessarily their ability and their strength, but it’s their ability to stick with it. It’s their ability to go through the grind. Manny really focused on grit and what it takes to achieve those moments in your life where you’ll be successful and feel successful.”
Vasquez centered a large part of the workshop on the unique and genuine aspirations that first-generation college-bound students face.
“This event had plenty of fun storytelling and interactive elements that required students to envision their ‘I Made it Moment,’ identify a soundtrack to trigger this moment and develop a 2.0, future version of themselves,” he said. “To demonstrate that we all experience similar aspirations and struggles, Ms. Ana Noriega (HS Principal), Dr. Katrina Johnson Leon (Superintendent) and Kenia Rodriguez (Guidance and Family Coordinator) shared their story with the students. This courageous vulnerability is not something we frequently see in our community leaders and I wholeheartedly believe it makes a huge difference.”
Vasquez hopes San Pasqual students will walk away with tangible tools for the school year and beyond as they deal with life’s challenges but dream for the future.
“I hope that by seeing adults who come from their community, who speak their language, who share their concerns and aspirations, that they walked away feeling like, ‘if they could do it, so can I,’” he concluded.
Noriega hopes to bring Vasquez back in some capacity by the end of the school year for graduation because the school will continue to use his language and focus on establishing students’ paths to their “I Made it Moments.”
“That ‘I Made it Moment’ isn’t about anything but what you want it to be,’ Noriega said. “It has to be personal. It can only be for you. What does that success look like? What does that goal look like? But [Vasquez] doesn’t want to call it a goal. It’s this ‘I made it. I get it. This is what I’ve been searching for.’”
Vasquez, Noriega and the whole team at San Pasqual all agree on this: San Pasqual’s Warriors have the grit it takes to reach their “I Made it Moments.”
To learn more about Manny Vasquez and his message, visit https://www.thegritinme.com/.
