WINTERHAVEN – This year is San Pasqual Valley High School’s year to “make it!”

The Warriors kicked off the school year with a special visit from motivational speaker and hope researcher Manny Vasquez, who helps young adults develop the mental toughness and financial literacy they need to “make it.”

Sisko J. Stargazer can be reached at 928-539-6849 or sstargazer@yumasun.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you