Speaking of the work that goes into processing migrants at the border, Regional Center for Border Health (RCBH) President and CEO Amanda Aguirre shared a memory of a young father who walked through carrying his 7-year-old son.
“I had approached them to ask them how they were doing, if I could help them with his son with a wheelchair and he said, ‘No, I’m fine, thank you.’ And so I know that this child has cerebral palsy and I said, ‘How did you come?’ And he said, ‘I’ve been holding my son since I’ve left my country.’ And that stayed with us.”
During a roundtable discussion with a bipartisan delegation of U.S. senators to the Arizona-Mexico border in Yuma on Tuesday, representatives of Yuma, San Luis, Somerton, the Cocopah Indian Tribe and Yuma County commented on the struggles they face and the help they need.
“For years, the federal government has failed to secure the border and our border communities have paid the price,” Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (I-Ariz.) said. “We cannot continue to shoulder the burden of the federal government’s failure along the border … As our bipartisan delegation here today shows, we’re committed to find lasting solutions for this crisis. We can secure the border, treat migrants humanely and strengthen our border communities and economies. We just gotta put the partisanship aside, listen to local communities and work together to do it.”
As Arizona’s senior senator and chair of the Senate Border Management Subcommittee, Sinema led the delegation which included Sens. John Cornyn (R-Texas), Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.), Thom Tillis (R-N.C.), Chris Murphy (D-Conn.), James Lankford (R-Okla.), Chris Coons (D-Del.) and Jerry Moran (R-Kan.). Their visit involved briefings from the Arizona National Guard, U.S. Border Patrol and Office of Field Operations, a tour of the Yuma soft-sided processing center and a tour of the Morelos Dam Gap and Cocopah fence break prior to the roundtable held at the Regional Center for Border Health in Somerton.
On Monday, the delegation visited El Paso, Texas and experienced directly how much the border varies by region.
“The acting Border Patrol chief said something that’s still sticking with me [that] I want to share with you,” Cornyn said. “He said, ‘Even though you visited a place on the border, you haven’t seen the border because the border is 2,000 miles of a huge expansive territory.’ And of course the 1,200 miles in Texas is very different from what you have here in Arizona.”
Cornyn spoke of the anger Texans are feeling concerning the costs in services and funds that the border demands. He noted that their 60% of the state’s Border Patrol is on the border while the remaining 40% are processing migrants.
“... and guess what? Here come the drugs,” Cornyn said. “Last year, 108,000 Americans died of drug overdoses and they’re all from across the Southwestern border. We lost 3,000 Americans on 9/11 and we declared a war on terror, but we lost 108,000 Americans last year and I’m waiting to see where’s the outrage, where’s the demand for change.”
Sen. Chris Murphy commented later that half of America pictures migrants with Gucci luggage while the other half pictures them with nothing but backpacks. Aguirre stated that the majority of migrants are professionals “who are very much needed.”
As a nonprofit organization, RCBH has addressed health needs for immigrants through various services like screening for COVID-19 and quarantining positive cases, but they’ve also been assisting asylum seekers reach their final destinations since Aguirre explained that many typically have flights to catch and loved ones to contact.
“We escalated our response recently to nine buses a day (to transport migrants) … We start at 9 o’clock in the morning and the last bus from here to Phoenix is at 2:30 p.m., making sure that they can make it to their flights destination,” she said.
When the buses arrive, volunteers and translators meet migrants to provide them with support. Aguirre noted that the Salvation Army has also been stepping up to help.
She noted that migrants are no longer coming from primarily just Central and South America. RCBH has recently seen more people from Russia, Georgia and India.
“It’s a big challenge,” she said. “This is not just a matter of one border, one country.”
Yuma County Sheriff Leon Wilmot, San Luis Vice Mayor Luis Cabrera and Cocopah Indian Tribe Chairwoman Sherry Cordova expressed they encounter similar challenges with first response resources having to do work outside of their usual responsibilities. For the tribe especially, having to redirect law enforcement to respond to border issues takes away services from community members.
“As you protect your constituents, I do the same with my people,” Cordova said. “And they have a very big cultural aspect on the river. We are river people – that’s who we are, and to not be able to go down there and do the things we have done in the past, it affects our membership. I think our communication and cooperation with local law enforcement agencies and all the humanitarian agencies working all together, I think we value getting the job (done) but there’s a lot of need still out there … it’s taxing our services, our community.”
Wilmot highlighted the issue of hard narcotics but also turned attention to having to respond to a wide variety of situations, even throughout the desert. He remarked that the previous year was the worst.
“71 people died in the desert because they’ve been abandoned …” he said. “That onus goes on the sheriff’s office.”
City of Yuma Mayor Doug Nicholls and Yuma County Supervisor Jonathan Lines provided a broad picture of the border’s impact on Yuma at large, particularly on its agriculture.
“Ag in our community represents 70% of our economy so when it has a small hiccup, it’s a big hiccup,” Nicholls said. “It’s not something that we can take lightly … the Morelos Dam area is an example of, it’s directly accessible to the fields. And when people come across the border and set up in the fields and maybe take a bath in the canal and all that, it affects the ability to have effective crop rotation and it could affect that economy and those that really depend upon that economy.
“It’s not just farmers. There’s almost 50,000 people during the winter that are involved in our harvest and when that harvest goes away, it’s those people that really have an impact to themselves and to their families.”
Lines added that the thousands of guest workers cross the border on a daily basis. When the director of the San Luis Port of Entry has to shut down entry, the effect ripples. When the border saw high volumes of people, 50% of the director’s employees had to blend into Border Patrol in order to process migrants, which Lines stated affected crossing times at the border. Agricultural work is affected and that of the military too.
“Because of our sun and because of our change facilities here, the Marines and fellows from Luke Air Force Base are negatively impacted by people coming across our southern border and a little bit of the western border,” Lines said. “But the southern border has to be shut down especially during live fire exercises, which negatively impacts our ability to operate ... they also expressed a concern that their military readiness would be affected negatively.”
Aguirre, Nicholls, Lines, Wilmot, Cordova and Cabrera were also joined by City of Somerton Mayor Gerardo Anaya, City of San Luis Mayor Nieves Riedel and Yuma County Board of Supervisors Chairman Martin Porchas in concluding that the communities on the border need to see reimbursements and more support from the federal government.
Another resounding conclusion is that the nature of immigration at the border has changed drastically.
“We’ve never seen the influx of humanity like we’re seeing now across the border,” Cornyn commented. “We’ve never seen the number of drug overdose deaths that we’ve seen this last year. How much longer are we going to put up with – and those of us who’ve run for office, we’re accountable to our voters. We understand there’s a lot of confusion; maybe part of our job is to help educate our voters about what we’re dealing with, how it’s not the same sort of immigration as we’ve seen historically from Mexico or Central America, the Northern Triangle.
“So that’s on us. we’re trying to do our job but we do that through the media, through events like this, where we all get a little bit smarter, we get a little bit better educated and I think have a different conversation, but then ultimately, we have to make a decision. We can’t please everybody but we will do our best and that’s all we can do.”
Sisko J. Stargazer can be reached at 928-539-6849 or sstargazer@yumasun.com.