Starting college fresh out of high school needn’t be so challenging. With Arizona Western College TRIO KEYS, first-year college students can join their Guided Pathways to Success (GPS) program to assist them with the transition from high school to college.

“Starting college can be scary and overwhelming, especially for first-generation students or for students who feel lost and are unsure of what direction to take,” said TRIO KEYS Program Academic Success Advisor Rosa Báez-Ruiz. “This is why GPS plays an important role in providing students with guidance. GPS is designed to prepare students for college-level courses and it prepares them to graduate from AWC and transfer to a four-year institution in good academic standing.”

Sisko J. Stargazer can be reached at 928-539-6849 or sstargazer@yumasun.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you