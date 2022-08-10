Starting college fresh out of high school needn’t be so challenging. With Arizona Western College TRIO KEYS, first-year college students can join their Guided Pathways to Success (GPS) program to assist them with the transition from high school to college.
“Starting college can be scary and overwhelming, especially for first-generation students or for students who feel lost and are unsure of what direction to take,” said TRIO KEYS Program Academic Success Advisor Rosa Báez-Ruiz. “This is why GPS plays an important role in providing students with guidance. GPS is designed to prepare students for college-level courses and it prepares them to graduate from AWC and transfer to a four-year institution in good academic standing.”
At no additional cost, students have access to the tools and resources needed to succeed in college. According to AWC, the program’s benefits include, but are not limited to: academic support, leadership development, academic advising and coaching, social and cultural enrichment and access to 24/7 tutoring. Other professional and personal development opportunities abound in the program, and students can connect with their fellow classmates along the way.
Since the mission of the TRIO KEYS Program is to strengthen and transform each student’s academic, cultural and social skills so that they can achieve their postsecondary goals, the program offers a diverse range of opportunities for support as detailed by their website.
To be eligible, students must be currently enrolled at AWC, be a permanent resident or citizen of the US and a high school graduate. Students must also meet at least one of the following eligibility criteria:
- first-generation college student
- low-income background
- or have a documented disability
Recent graduates of the Talent Search or Upward Bound programs can contact KEYS to continue getting the support and resources available to them at AWC.
Applications are accepted year-round, but AWC reports that the program only serves 240 students per school year. Once the program is at capacity, applicants will be placed on a waiting list not to exceed one academic year, so individuals are encouraged to apply soon!
