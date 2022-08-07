‘Fire dispatch!
“Engine 3 on scene!”
In 2021, Yuma Fire Department dispatchers heard that radio communication 4,349 times over a 12-month period.
That ranked YFD’s Engine No. 3 as the 43rd busiest fire department engine in the nation, according to a statistical report appearing in the July 2022 edition of Firehouse Magazine.
Interim YFD Fire Chief Dusty Fields is not surprised.
“I knew that we were busy. I mean every year we’re busy and we would have an engine on that list,” said Fields.
The magazine’s report is derived from 229 fire stations from across the United States and two from Canada which submitted statistics. And while Fields acknowledged there are an estimated 30,000 fire stations in the United States, that does not diminish the significance of the YFD number.
Especially when the report indicates San Francisco had the busiest engine in the nation, and among the other agencies reporting were Los Angeles County, Washington D.C., Phoenix, Atlanta, Seattle, Boston, New York, Philadelphia and New Orleans, to name a few.
“You just have to know it’s not all the departments in the county,” said Fields. “It’s a sampling, but we aren’t taking away that Engine 3 is really busy, they are a really busy engine.
“Scottsdale has an engine on there from one of their busy stations,” continued Fields. “It’s a sign of the times. They are super busy, their city is growing just like we are growing, so it’s not an anomaly by any means.”
Eventually the city will likely have to put another full-time engine at Station No. 3, added Fields, “to run in tandem with Engine 3.”
At the time of this interview on Wednesday, Fields said YFD was averaging 360 calls per week for service, over the last seven weeks. He also pointed out that ambulance transports were up 14 percent year over year.
And it should be no surprise that Medic 3, also out of Station No. 3, will likely be on the upcoming list of the busiest units, which the magazine will release later this year.
The 2021 number for Engine No. 3 is especially eye opening when compared to the next busiest engine in the YFD fleet, Engine No. 1, with 3,533 calls. That is a difference of 816 calls. Next in line is Engine No. 2, with 3,481 calls.
YFD’s James Chavez, Engine No. 3’s A Shift engineer, said he believes the numbers are so high for the engine because of where the station is located – 508 East 25th Street, off of Arizona Avenue.
“The run area has a great diversity in demographics,” said Chavez, “from transients, senior housing, nursing homes, apartments, residences, hotels and motels. Also, our run area covers a busy part of 4th Avenue from 16th Street to 28th Street.”
Fields concurred.
“The run area for Engine 3 is a really densely populated area,” said Fields, “and it’s growing. It’s totally changing. There are a lot more folks living in that area, lot more people who work in the core of the city.”
In response to the growth, Fields said YFD positioned another medic unit at Station No. 3 last winter, from December until April, “because it is so busy in that run area. And we’re looking at doing it again.”
Chavez also pointed out that Engine No. 3 made the magazine’s list in 2020, ranked 66th.
“The personnel at Station 3 took great pride in that,” said Chavez.
The 2021 report didn’t include any YFD apparatus, said Chavez, so he took it upon himself to report the department’s numbers in 2022.
Fields said being omitted from the 2021 report was simply a matter of a lot of other things going on at the time, including the pending retirement of long-time Fire Chief Steve Irr and updating the department’s fire service and facility plan.