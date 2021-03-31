Though the 2021 Yuma County Fair makes a fall debut this year as opposed to its traditional spring schedule, the Yuma County Junior Livestock Committee’s livestock show goes on this week at the Yuma County Fairgrounds, with small and large animal auctions to commence on Saturday.
The events feature more than 400 animals and the exhibitors behind them – local 4-H and FFA club members who’ve spent the better part of a year feeding and maintaining them in preparation for this week.
“The kids are out here giving us their best,” said Junior Livestock Committee president Jeremy Mann.
As many of the animals’ “prime marketability” is time sensitive, stretching the auction to the fall with the rest of the fair wasn’t a viable option, according to Mann. When the fair announced its postponement last month owing to COVID-19 concerns, the Junior Livestock Committee applied for a special events permit from the city in order to “continue on” with the livestock show and auction.
“We spend 12 months engaged in different planning stages, tagging and prep work just for the livestock show and auction,” Mann said. “We’re very grateful for the opportunity to hold the event this year. These kids work hard throughout the year; all of the achievements that they have throughout the event is our reward.”
Small and large animal auctions will commence Saturday at the fairgrounds at 9 a.m. and 12:30 p.m., respectively. Between the two events, “generous and active” buyers who’ve supported the Junior Livestock Committee auction and its exhibitors over the years are invited to a tri-tip luncheon beginning at 11 a.m.
Prospective buyers who’ve not been issued an auction number for Saturday’s events can register by contacting Junior Livestock Committee office manager Renae Hensley at 928-210-8634. Individuals may also register the day of by visiting the registration table located next to the livestock office; registration will begin at 8 a.m. and close at 12 p.m.
As a continued safety measure, the fair’s mask requirement remains in effect; individuals attending this week’s events are asked to don a face covering for the duration of their visit to the fairgrounds, unless eating or drinking. Sanitation stations will be onsite as well.
For those unable to attend the auction in person, a virtual option exists, affording participants the opportunity to virtually bid during the live auction as the animals enter the ring. Prospective virtual buyers can register online at https://bid.virtualstockshow.com/register by Friday to receive a virtual buyer’s number.
The virtual auction will begin streaming at 9 a.m. at https://bid.virtualstockshow.com.
“During our planning stages, we wanted to allow for anyone who did not feel comfortable with coming out and sitting in the live auction arena to have the chance to purchase,” Mann said. “The age of virtual meetings and virtual learning is rapidly taking over, so an event like this seemed almost natural for that ability to still participate and help the kids with their projects.”
Mann credits the support of the Yuma community for allowing the livestock show and auction to recur year after year.
“Really, without the support of the community and the buyers, none of this would be possible,” he said. “The Yuma community buyers who support 4-H and FFA – they 100% make it all possible for the exhibitors. That is the key component that makes this all work.”
For further updates on this week’s events, follow the Yuma County Fair Junior Livestock Committee Facebook page.