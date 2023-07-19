For Rabbi Mendel Slonim and Rabbi Ari Oirechman, the opportunity to go out into small cities and meet fellow Jews is an inspiring one. And this summer, they’re visiting 40 cities throughout Arizona. The first stop? Yuma.
On Sunday, July 16, the ordained rabbis held a “Vibe with the Tribe” event as an opportunity for Jewish Yumans to gather and commemorate the “Hakhel Year,” a time for Jewish unity and gathering since the ancient event, Hakhel, means “assemble!” Now having gathered, they’re staying in Yuma through Wednesday, July 19, to keep meeting with more Jewish Yumans.
The turnout to Sunday’s event was a surprising one for the rabbis. According to Slonim, they could sometimes be traveling for over an hour just to meet one person because, as they like to say, “No Jew will be left behind.” While they expected perhaps five people to show up to Vibe with the Tribe, a total of 17 joined them.
Slonim and Oirechman explained they’re a part of The Roving Rabbis, a 70-year-old program conceived by the Rebbe, Rabbi Menachem M. Schneerson of righteous memory, in the early 1940s, to refresh Jewish communities and individuals around the world.
As rabbinical students and rabbis-in-training, this summer assignment affiliated with Chabad-Lubavitch gives them a good on-the-ground experience to see what it would be like to be a rabbi and to learn of the specific challenges that smaller Jewish communities may face.
“(The Roving Rabbis) today see more than 300 or so partners of rabbinical students like us that go out to more than 100 countries all over the world, really, and of course all over the United States to basically bolster and rejuvenate Jewish brethren that don’t necessarily have access to what a Jewish community would normally consist of due to the location that they are in or just because there isn’t enough Jews for there to be a strong Jewish infrastructure,” Slonim said. “So this program is really to just get out there and most of the time, we’re going to be traveling through really small, rural cities and meet with our fellow brethren with love, care and affection and be there for them both materially and spiritually.”
The opportunity has given Slonim and Oirechman a lot to appreciate about the diversity of Arizona’s differing Jewish communities and about their people’s resilience.
“Something that really is inspiring for me whenever I do these invitations in these really small areas where you think that there would be no Jews there (is) the fact how the Jewish nation is a miracle and living today,” Slonim said. “... We’ve been through so much. I always talk about the Greek Empire and the Roman Empire. Both were really super powers back then and they went after us and here we are today.
“I said, this last night: We’re gathering in Yuma city with a whole bunch of Jews and if you ask, ‘Where are the Greeks, where are the Romans?’ You know, they’re in the museum and there’s not really much left of them but we’re alive and well and still here, which is just an unbelievable miracle in itself.”
Oirechman shared that this year was his first trip to Yuma and judging by the gathering alone, there’s some type of established community and opportunity for it to be bolstered.
“It was very nice to get to meet some other Jews that didn’t necessarily know,” he said. “Basically, we connected Jews that weren’t very aware of each other before. And everyone was very friendly, very nice. I think we can have some opportunity to maybe strengthen the Jewish community a little bit.”
“It was a very special energy and feeling of just gathering together and being together to celebrate our heritage and just being Jewish,” Slonim added. “But of course, this year actually is a pretty important year on the Jewish calendar being that it’s the year of Jewish unity. And basically what the idea of the year essentially is, is to really gather together no matter where you may be or your affiliation or your age, and really just to come together and strengthen each other. So that was exactly what happened last night (Sunday).
“Everyone was just so happy. There was just such a special good energy last night. It seems like such a thing has really never transpired in this city and people were just so happy to get together and meet new fellow Jews in a really open, good environment and that was just something that really stuck out.”
Slonim and Oirechman clarified that their purpose was solely to connect with their Jewish brethren, “regardless of their level of observance or affiliation as our Chabad organization is known for worldwide.”
There were no specific local affiliations or expectations for membership or commitments from Yumans, which the rabbis expressed made the gathering even more special. Jewish Yumans from all over the city came of their own accord.
That Sunday night, Slonim and Oirechman brought New York-style kosher deli for sharing. In addition to the conversations and camaraderie, they offered everyone a chance to wear tefillin, a set of small black leather boxes with leather straps. The straps contain scrolls of parchment inscribed with verses from the Torah.
Slonim observed that the people gathering were excited to see “a symbol of Judaism happening.”
“Essentially, the entire event was in parallel to the Jewish custom of gathering in this year because this is really an ancient thing,” Slonim said. “It goes back to the Temple times when at the end of every seven years on the Jewish calendar, the entire Jewish nation would come to Jerusalem, men, women and children. It was like a really big, big gathering and they would all just gather in the Temple … the whole gathering was kind of in parallel to this ancient custom (Hakhel).”
Before Slonim and Oirechman depart today, they want Jewish Yumans to know they’ll be glad to meet them at their homes or public spaces. Should anyone have interest in meeting the rabbis, they can email them at RovingRabbis@ChabadAZ.com.
As they concluded their interview with the Yuma Sun, Rabbi Mendel Slonim quoted Rabbi Menachem M. Schneerson, who inspired him to do this work. Although the message is from a rabbi, Slonim wanted to share it for all of Yuma:
“(The Rabbe) always said that he believes a lot in the inherent goodness that everyone has in them and it’s really just a matter of exposing it and bringing it out so we hope to do that over our travels to whoever we meet, wherever we meet them,” he said. “It also goes along with another powerful message of his that even in a very large, dark room, a little light of candle sheds much light … We’re not oblivious of the world that we live in. There’s a lot of darkness out there and a lot going on, both on a personal level and the global level.
“I guess our message and hope is to bring that message of hope and light. Everyone’s always got to remember that every little act of goodness and kindness goes a great, far way.”