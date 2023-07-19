For Rabbi Mendel Slonim and Rabbi Ari Oirechman, the opportunity to go out into small cities and meet fellow Jews is an inspiring one. And this summer, they’re visiting 40 cities throughout Arizona. The first stop? Yuma.

On Sunday, July 16, the ordained rabbis held a “Vibe with the Tribe” event as an opportunity for Jewish Yumans to gather and commemorate the “Hakhel Year,” a time for Jewish unity and gathering since the ancient event, Hakhel, means “assemble!” Now having gathered, they’re staying in Yuma through Wednesday, July 19, to keep meeting with more Jewish Yumans.

