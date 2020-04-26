Since 2008, Arizona Western College has hosted the Student Showcase, an annual scholarship opportunity that dually recognizes the wide range of students’ talents and academic work. Rather than allowing the event to be counted among the heap of others that have been postponed or canceled due to COVID-19, this year’s Student Showcase event is going virtual.
“I think the Student Showcase is more important this year than ever,” said Ellen Riek, professor of English and organizer of the event. “We all need to be able — students, faculty and staff and the community — to see the robust way in which student learning is still occurring. Students are still doing amazing work, and we really want to celebrate that. And I think there’s really comfort in seeing that the showcase goes on.”
For the virtual showcase, students are asked to film a 5- to 8-minute video describing their project and its origins, what they learned along the way as well as what they’re still curious about now that the project is completed. After filming, videos are to be uploaded to YouTube, with the link being emailed to Student.Showcase@azwestern.edu.
These virtual submissions may cover anything from musical or dramatic performances and poetry recitations to physics or graphic design projects and conference-style papers.
Participating students also need to submit a registration form, which can be found and completed online at azwestern.edu/showcase. All materials are due by 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, April 29.
Starting May 6, the submitted videos – including finalists selected by the Showcase team – will be posted online for the campus community to virtually “attend” and cast their vote for finalists and people’s choice awards, which will be announced May 13.
All AWC students who participate in the showcase will be considered for $5,000 in scholarships funded by the Gowan Company. While only Matadors are eligible for awards, the showcase is open to local university students as well.
Questions about the 2020 Student Showcase and submission process can be sent to Riek via email at Ellen.Riek@azwestern.edu.