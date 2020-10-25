At the University of Arizona Cooperative Extension in Yuma County, agriculture is choice soil for innovation. With a dual focus on extending education beyond the classroom and improving the lives of local farmers, the extension is conducting a research trial in which industrial hemp will be grown and harvested as a leafy green.
“This is a very new cropping system – very much the tip of innovation for farming,” said Robert Masson, assistant agricultural agent for the Yuma County extension.
The seed was first planted when Masson stumbled upon a study from Cornell University in which a graduate student explored the idea of growing industrial hemp as a key salad ingredient.
“Yuma is a big fish in the pond when it comes to lettuce,” Masson said. “If we can grow a new variety of a new type of lettuce, basically – one that has big appeal to the public and has such an iconic image – it may have a place in our agricultural production system. Not just as a novelty, but a staple.”
Seventeen varieties of hemp are set to be planted Monday at the UA-Yuma Agricultural Center, located at 6425 W. 8th St. According to Masson, the seeds will be planted in 80-inch beds at three million seeds per acre – which is the same procedure for baby leaf spinach and spring mix – and mechanically harvested 20 days later.
With the passing of the Agricultural Improvement Act of 2018 (also known as the 2018 Farm Bill), which removed hemp from the definition of marijuana in the Controlled Substances Act (CSA), the plant was rebranded as a sort of agricultural commodity.
According to Principal Deputy Commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Amy Abernethy’s testimony on hemp production, brought before the U.S. Senate last summer, hemp is defined as cannabis and derivatives of cannabis containing no more than 0.3% tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) on a dry weight basis.
“Hemp seeds do not naturally contain cannabidiol (CBD) or THC, which are cannabinoid compounds that are found in other parts of the cannabis plant,” Abernethy stated. “Hemp seed products – hulled hemp seed, hemp seed protein powder and hemp seed oil – can be legally used in the U.S. food supply. Any food products made with these hemp seed ingredients are subject to the same FDA requirements as any other food.”
According to Masson, because folks aren’t yet accustomed to dissociating hemp from marijuana, his proposal was initially met with some apprehension.
“At first people were hesitant,” he said. “They said, ‘I don’t know if hemp is for us, we’re conservative.’ But then you tell them this is a leafy green, and when they start to think of this as a leafy green, then the idea becomes more palatable.”
If the trial is a success, it could put Yuma on the map as an agricultural mecca for yet another crop.
“We produce 90% of the leafy greens consumed by the nation in the winter months, so if it’s going to happen anywhere, it needs to happen here,” Masson said. “We have rigorous food safety programs, we have mechanical infrastructure, harvesting, processing, cooling and shipping, and the growers are very familiar with growing this kind of crop. It will not be a far stretch for them to adapt their current techniques to produce this crop.”
According to Masson, as the seeds have been donated to the extension and he’s applied for a grant from Yuma Center of Excellence for Desert Agriculture (YCEDA) to cover the remaining costs of production, the project doesn’t pose a “significant expense.” It has, however, garnered the interest of a few local growers and seed companies.
“There are several seed companies that have contacted me saying, ‘I’m very interested in this, what are the next steps that you’re going to do?’” he said. “A couple of growers that I’ve talked to are very interested in this, but they don’t want to take the risk themselves. That’s exactly what we’re here for in the extension department – we can do that show and tell.
And speaking of “show and tell,” on Nov. 13 beginning at 10 a.m. the public is invited to attend a drive-thru tasting event at the UA-Yuma Agricultural Center to sample the varieties and cast their vote on the best taste and texture via an electronic or paper-based survey.
The event will conclude at 7 p.m., with another event featuring the plants’ late crop to take place Nov. 20.
Involving the community and welcoming their feedback is a critical part of the research process, Masson said, as it will ultimately drive the direction of the endeavor going forward.
“Until you get other people involved with it, you won’t really know if it’s a good idea or not,” he said. “I really want to get public acceptance of this, or public rejection of this, so that we can either stop researching this or research it more. I want to get buy-in from the public to see if this is realistic for us here in our community.”
Individuals interested in attending the no-cost event are able to pre-register online at www.eventbrite.com/e/baby-leaf-hemp-public-tasting-tickets-126341206951.
“If it’s a flop and everybody says, ‘This tastes horrible, we don’t like it,’ we’re moving on,” said Masson. “But if they enjoy it and if a farmer can land a contract for it, then we’re going to move forward and try to grow the best baby leaf hemp that we can.”