For over a decade, Salida Del Sol Elementary has held a Vocabulary Hat Parade that’s excited parents and children alike. And for the first time since the pandemic hit, the school once again united families for a delightfully creative parade on March 23.
Principal Sheila Mendoza explained that the idea for the parade came from the book, “Miss Alaineus: A Vocabulary Disaster” by Debra Frasier. In the story, a girl participates in a spelling bee but misspells miscellaneous when she mistakes it for a name. As a result, her class held a vocabulary hat parade and the idea out of fiction has become a unique Salida Del Sol tradition.
Each year, different grade levels are given different categories for which to create hats and incorporate vocabulary words that they’re learning. Preschool and Kindergarten work with letters, first grade works with nouns, second grade works with compound words, third grade works with science, fourth grade works with technology, fifth grade works with social studies and sixth grade works with idioms.
The parade this year featured Assistant Principal Lauren Daniels as Miss Alaineus, the grand marshal, and Cibola High School’s marching band, led by Amanda Dallabetta, played for the event.
“It has really turned into a great tradition for our school obviously,” Mendoza said. “The conversations parents have at home creating the hat sparks questions about education and creativity.”
While some students may not have the means to make their own hats, Salida Del Sol ensures each kid has access to materials in school and the art teacher provides time to make the hats with them because the school’s goal is for every student to have a hat that’s special to them and created by them.
Just how special is it? Janet Amaya still has the hat her mother made for her daughter 15 years ago.
“My mother passed away seven years ago,” Amaya said. “She used to love building the hats ... She was super excited to help with my first baby, saying, ‘Oh we have to make her a hat!’ so she started making her a hat. She insisted to do it. I had a busy job so she made that hat and she did a really good job. My daughter could barely hold it on her head!”
Amaya said that her daughter would wear the hat – which was a koala for the letter K – for years after that first time. Her daughter is now 20 years old, but the hat was worn again by Amaya’s son and later her youngest daughter, who is now 11 in the fifth grade.
“I always go to the parade,” she said. “And it just reminded me of my mom right now as I’ve been missing her a lot. I just wanted to share that seeing so many families year after year – it brings me joy. Parents wait for this. They love making hats with their children.
“Every year my mother would make the kids’ hats. She was the first one there to go to the parade. It’s a memory we’ll always share and have, and now I’m sure my mom is there watching above.”
Amaya’s family hat is 15 years old now, but she looks forward to telling her grandchildren about the story. And similarly, Salida Del Sol looks forward to preserving its special tradition.
