The Yuma Police Department and the Humane Society of Yuma have teamed up to give to some of the shelter’s hard-to-adopt dogs a better chance at finding their “furever” homes.
And it seems to be working. Called YPD’s Doggy Day Out, the program’s first participant was a 6-year-old German Shepard named Riley, and she was adopted within a week.
Under the program, the participating dogs, which are chosen by the HSOY, are invited to spend the day with their “buddy” officer out in the community, going places and meeting people.
A 3-year-old Terrier, American Pit Bull mix named Smokey, who is currently up for adoption at the HSOY, was the most recent participant.
“He is a big-ole lap dog and the sweetest guy,” Sgt. Lori Franklin said. “He is a handsome boy who loves to snuggle and give kisses.”
Smokey, who has been at the HSOY since May 29, is described as being full of love and energy. He is also leash trained and good with older children.
Smokey had a great day on Tuesday, visiting with officers and employees and the police station. He even went on a “ride along” to Starbucks for a pup cup and spent some time at Amberly’s Place.
In addition to those two previously mentioned places, the dogs are also taken to a few local businesses that are dog friendly.
Those businesses include; River City Grill, Da Boys, The Pint House, Prison Hill Brewing Company, Julieanna’s, Dairy Queen, Buffalo Wild Wings, and The Crossing.
Other social spots are: Kneaders. Wheezy’s Grill, In and Out, the Donut Coral, Cold Stone, Sonic Drive-In, the Press, and North End Coffee House.
Franklin said the goal of the program, besides spreading awareness of the importance of adoption, is to help socialize them so they will be more adoptable.
“It gives the dogs a break from being at the kennel, even if it is just for a day,” Franklin said. “It is also a way to give them more exposure.”
Franklin explained that the YPD shares photos of each of the dogs on their day out on its Facebook page and that people are invited to come visit the dog at the station, or at any of the places it goes throughout the day.
“The dogs are more relaxed when they are away from the stressful confines of the kennel, and that is when their true personalities come out,” Franklin said. “We will try and get something posted within the hour, on the days we have one of the dogs,”
The program doesn’t just benefit the shelter dogs, according to Franklin.
While it does allow the dogs an opportunity to meet potential adopters, it also serves as another way of helping to break the ice between police officers and members of the community.
Smokey, however, has yet to be adopted and is back at the shelter desperately hoping that a family gives him a new loving home sometime soon.
Franklin added that the YPD plans to continue the program with other dogs on a regular basis, hopefully doing it once a week.
“We want to help find a good furever home for as many dogs as we can,” Franklin said. “We hope all the participants have happy endings like Riley did.”
