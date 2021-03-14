Fostering an inclusive, creative and innovative environment that fuses art and technology is a sort of manifesto for Ronald Reagan Elementary School’s art teacher Vanessa Martinez. With remote learning comprising a majority of the current school year, those principles carry an even greater weight, which she’s leveled with the implementation of digital art projects in her everyday lessons.
By introducing digital art, students from all economic backgrounds are given equal opportunities to create art sans the pressure of purchasing supplies; because many of the apps they’re utilizing are free, students are afforded the ability to create without spending a dime. And because some students have opted to stay in a remote learning modality while others have returned to in-class instruction, the apps allow everyone to participate to the same degree, ensuring no student gets left behind.
“When I was planning over the summer, I was actually having a really difficult time figuring out how to make art accessible without hassling parents to go out and buy supplies or diving too much into my own budget to go buy supplies and maybe not having enough for every single student,” Martinez said. “I thought that (digital art) was a really important thing to implement into this year. It was really important to me to have some type of inclusiveness in terms of economical backgrounds.”
Through the apps, students are able to explore traditional art and techniques in a digital format, with materials like colored pencils, crayons, acrylic paints and watercolors – as well as the ability to erase their mistakes without disrupting the entirety of the project – at their disposal. According to Martinez, it’s a creative avenue through which students appear to be thriving.
“Because they already have a natural inclination to technology, pairing it with art has been very interesting – you’ll have students who go above and beyond, and you have students who are a little bit more timid,” she said. “I love traditional art, but something that I noticed when I started working here was that students would get really disheartened or discouraged when they would create something and they would just throw it away. The nice thing about digital art is if you mess up, you can try it again; you have an unlimited amount of supplies. I feel like that really helps build their confidence, and if their confidence is built, they’re more inclined to create something that probably I wouldn’t even think of.”
Martinez’s students haven’t just been boosting their own confidence, though. Throughout January, the students created digital works of art inspired by New York City-based artist Jason Naylor, whose portfolio features bright colors, deep contrast and positive messages. With their own colors and contrast, they, too, sought to sketch hope and positivity into the world around them.
“When we returned from winter break, I wanted to ring in the new year with positivity, love and hope,” Martinez said. “In general, not just this year, I’m somebody who needs to have positivity surrounding me, whether that being through art or words of affirmation. Especially because the students are so aware of what’s going on, I thought, ‘This year, let’s come in with a positive mindset – even though some of us are at home, even though the pandemic isn’t officially over, let’s spread some love and positivity and give others hope, even when we don’t feel like we have it.’ When you spread love, people just keep passing it on and on and on – and I thought that was really important for this year.”
Coincidentally, Martinez’s vision seamlessly aligned with that of her principal, Tom Fletcher. Under Fletcher’s leadership, the name Ronald Reagan Elementary School has become almost synonymous with “intentional acts of kindness,” as the school is a longstanding member of the Ben’s Bells Project, which aims to teach communities about the positive impacts of practicing kindness as a way of life.
“It was just like the stars aligned,” Fletcher said. “We’re a kindness school. Some of those things, because of COVID, we just let go to the wayside out of survival. (Martinez) reminded me, ‘Remember, we’re a kindness school.’ She didn’t say that, but with what she was doing and the artist she chose, I went, ‘Oh, let me get back to what we are as Reagan. Let’s get back to who we are as a school. Forget about COVID; let’s not dwell on COVID anymore. It’s still around us, it’s still among us...but let’s get back to who we are and what’s our focus here at Ronald Reagan. And that is to spread kindness and to be kind to one another, and to teach kids who teach others the meaning of kindness.’”
For Martinez’s students, that’s a message that’s settled in and made itself at home.
“I believe that when someone sees an inspiring or happy quote inside a drawing, they start to feel happy,” said sixth grade student Lily Del Valle. “A lot of people don’t know how others are feeling, and they could be very sad or they could be very scared – but when they see something that says, ‘You’re beautiful’ or ‘You’re amazing,’ I believe that it could boost up their mental state and their positivity.”
“The reason I chose the word ‘hope’ for my Jason Naylor project was because a lot of people did lose their jobs in 2020 and the whole pandemic; they were struggling to gain money and it was just really hard for people to provide,” said sixth-grader and student council president Arianna Conde. “A lot of people lost hope. I just want to encourage people and tell them that there is hope and that you should never give up.”
In February, Del Valle, Conde and their classmates celebrated Black History Month by creating digital art projects inspired by Black artists like Bisa Butler, Lorna Simpson and Clementine Hunter. In March, they’ll focus on women in art and become acquainted with the names and work of female creatives such as Helen Frankenthaler, Pacita Abad and Lisa Congdon.
“My class mission is making art and technology inclusive, and I think part of that is learning about Black artists,” Martinez said. “I’ve been watching tons of documentaries and reading about how Black artists aren’t really talked about and we see tons of their paintings that they’re never accredited for. I don’t want my students to grow up not knowing all the beautiful history from Black art, and the same thing for women in art. As an artist myself, it’s very rare where you hear a lot of female artists talked about, whether it be in film, traditional art, digital art – it’s primarily male. I want my students to be able to leave my classroom feeling like they learned something that they probably wouldn’t have learned in a different environment.”
According to Fletcher, that’s precisely what Martinez has accomplished in her short time at Ronald Reagan, where she started teaching last February – just one month before COVID-19 warranted school closures across Yuma County. Despite the hardships and uncertainties that have marked the last year, especially in the realm of education, Martinez has upheld her vision for creativity, inclusivity and innovation without missing a beat.
“One of the things she’s really established with kids is a love of art, understanding that they are accepted and that it doesn’t matter your level of ability – art is art and it can be at any level, it doesn’t have to follow a pattern, it doesn’t have to be a specific way, it can be very broad,” Fletcher said. “She’s got this calming way about her in her delivery of lessons that there isn’t a lot of stress, that art is welcoming and diverse.”
As for Martinez, she’s simply using her role to practice what she preaches and to bring positivity full-circle.
“I think it’s so important for students and anyone who’s interested in art, especially when they’re this young, to know, ‘You can make art,’” she said. “It doesn’t need to be perfect. That’s something I’ve been almost preachy about in my classroom. You don’t have to be perfect. If you give me your best, your best is enough. Kids who are already creative thinkers, they want to be the best, they want to be great. And I have to tell them, ‘You don’t have to be perfect; your best is good enough. If you can give me your best, that’s more than enough for me.’”