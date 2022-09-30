Editor’s Note: This story is part of a series covering Arizona Western College’s Public Town Hall. Future stories will look at legislators’ perspectives on key issues including healthcare and education.
“Arizona is proud. Yuma is proud – to not only feed this nation but feed the world. And when it comes down to cuts, this country will be in a very difficult situation with food shortages if they touch our water for our plants.”
Arizona Sen. Lisa Otondo (D, District 4) rapped the table as she emphasized the importance of Yuma’s water for growing crops on Wednesday afternoon.
During the public town hall event hosted by Arizona Western College, Otondo was joined by state Sen. Sine Kerr (R, District 13) and Rep. Tim Dunn (R, District 13) in discussing Arizona’s water crisis and the accomplishments from the 2022 Arizona legislative session in addressing it.
“Nothing’s more important to Yuma than water and our state’s in a tremendous 20-year drought,” Dunn said. “So the funding that we put in this last year’s budget will be adding $200 million for conservation; we added another $1 billion for new water … the $1 billion is going to be going into the Water Infrastructure Finance Authority (WIFA). We’re reorganizing that. Those networks are being set up by members appointed by the Speaker of the Senate and the governor. So it’s very important. We’re looking for new water, to bring the new water long-term for Arizona.”
The funding for WIFA referenced by Dunn was an act of legislation passed with bipartisan support in July 2022. S.B. 1740 allocates $1 billion over three years to the state’s long-term water augmentation fund, $200 million to the water supply development revolving fund and $200 million to the water conservation grant fund.
Achieving said bipartisan support wasn’t a simple feat, however.
“I can’t talk about WIFA without looking at Senator Kerr,” Otondo said. “Senator Kerr is the chairwoman for Natural Resources, Energy and Water and I’m the ranking minority member on that committee. I can tell you that the bill that finally came to fruition was actually put forward by the Senate Republicans. The initial bill that was brought forward, I opposed. I didn’t believe that it had enough transparency on the public agenda. And when it came to the push, it was the Senate Republicans who brought it forth. And I hugged them and said, ‘Thank you!’
“… Senator Kerr and I worked very closely on this legislation. And it was my $200 million amendment–thank you, Senator Kerr, that you were very supportive of – for conservation that also got onto that bill.”
Otondo later commented that in the past two weeks, she’s been interviewing candidates in Phoenix for the WIFA board. Having the board is an integral part of the initiative.
“What this bill is, it’s actually a financial structure with monies where municipalities or agents, they can come and apply for grant monies,” she said. “We have long-term, medium-term, short-term projects that will be available. And what this board acts as, it will act as a financial structure, and then they will also decide which projects will move forward. Now, there will be public hearings–they’ll be listening to you, they’ll probably be traveling around the state. And I feel that with this bill, there is much more transparency, public input. It’s very important that the projects that are put forth, help to benefit Arizona as a whole. Whether we’re looking at the groundwater in the state or looking at long-term augmentation, we need to make sure that the money is well spent and the projects are analyzed on a needs basis with support.”
“We wanted this bill to really work,” Sen. Kerr added. “We didn’t want to put something out there that was just, you know, a feel-good kind of thing. So often, government can have good intentions and then the people who so much want to help, can’t even access the funds. So there is a very robust process as well to make sure that this bill was accessible, that we truly could fund projects within the state that – many of them are ready to go.”
Having had a look at some of the proposed projects, Kerr sees a lot of potential in Arizona’s future. Although none have been agreed upon yet, she expressed that some of the ideas are quite innovative. Concepts for water augmentation also look promising.
“... the greater water augmentation for water outside of the state: it’s first of its kind in the country,” she said. “And so people are looking. Arizona has always been a leader in water management. And that’s because we’re willing to come to the table and do the hard work. And, boy, talk about some robust, intense meetings and conversations. But that’s what it takes. It takes that tension and takes that type of conversation and everybody at the table to hammer out really good water legislation that benefits the entire state. So I’m looking forward to see how this all comes together. We might need a fix or two and that’s OK. That happens with any of our bills.”
Kerr noted that Dunn worked very hard to see the water bill through and keep everyone involved focused on the task at hand. She also highlighted his supplementary work to aid the cause, such as sponsoring a bill to provide funding for irrigation efficiencies.
Dunn shared that $3.5 million was funded for the department to do groundwater studies on a real-time basis statewide as well as other funds for efforts to stretch Arizona’s water even further.
He also emphasized the importance of taking pressure away from other parts of the state to come after Yuma’s water.
“We know that we got to take the reliance off of groundwater and reliance off of the river for the growth and sustainability for existing housing and existing manufacturing in both of those integrated Phoenix and Tucson areas,” he said. “Super important, but it does help Yuma by not having the pressure to come to get our water.”
Despite the progress from S.B. 1740’s passage, Otondo reminded the public that the state is, by no means, out of the woods.
“Many of you may have heard about water cuts,” she said. “500,000 (acre-feet) were cut this year. That was for the drought contingency plan [DCP]; that is not included with the 2 to 4 million acre-feet of water that the feds have asked us for.”
When asked to look into the future at what might be coming for next year’s legislation, she reiterated the urgent need to continue addressing the water crisis.
“I will tell you, in my humble opinion, there is nothing more and I’ll say it again: There is nothing more important in the state than water,” Otondo said. “What we’re facing now, where the cuts will occur if the lake continues to fall, what’s next on the DCP, according to the tiers – we have to come up with a solution. And I’m very proud of Yuma County that came up with a plan, although it was not accepted by the feds.
“There’s going to have to be some very difficult, important decisions made by the legislature which Yuma will not like, and one of those is metering. Say metering in Yuma – I could get shot. But I am going to tell you: How do you manage groundwater when you don’t know what’s there? … There’s some bills that have been floating around out there that haven’t been looked at but we need to look at all kinds of solutions and perhaps unpopular legislation. We have to be ready, we have to be smart and we have to grow intelligently. And we have to be willing to look at how we manage water appropriately in the state and protect the economy.”
After January, Otondo will no longer be serving as a legislator, but she intends to continue advocating for the cause and stated that she’ll be watching future water legislation very closely–something she recommends everyone to do.
Looking back on the progress thus far, however, she’s grateful for the way her run as a legislator is ending.
“In the 10 years I have been in the state (legislature,) this was the year that we worked together,” she said. “For 10 years and it was an honor – I’m not running again. And I can say, what a wonderful way to leave the legislature with bipartisan agreement. I think that the Arizona legislature should be proud of that. I think our country would be a better place today if we actually solve problems and work together.”
Sisko J. Stargazer can be reached at 928-539-6849 or sstargazer@yumasun.com.