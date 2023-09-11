The Quechan Indian Tribe and its partners and allies saw a victory in 2022 when they successfully stopped KORE mining from drilling for gold at Indian Pass – an endeavor that they said threatened their history and spirituality as well as the environment and the health of nearby inhabitants.
But that hasn’t been an occasion to relax, however. KORE Mining has stated its intent to continue exploration at nearby sites and return with new exploration plans for Indian Pass. Another project of great concern to the Quechan people has come to the forefront in 2023: the Oro Cruz project from Southern Empire Resources.
The Yuma Sun previously covered the subject in March 2023 when the tribe was inviting community members from Yuma and Imperial counties to join their Kwanamii Spirit Run to take a message to the mountains and come back in protest of the gold mining project.
The Oro Cruz Project specifically aims to explore for gold in the Cargo Muchacho mountains. Per an environmental assessment from the U.S. Bureau of Land Management’s website (https://eplanning.blm.gov/eplanning-ui/project/2017983/510) cited by environmental nonprofit Earthworks, the project would: Build 8 miles of roads; drill 65 holes down to 800 feet; use 2,000 gallons of water per day; and disturb desert tortoise habitat.
Earthworks also stated that after exploration, companies aim to build large mines and use cyanide to extract gold from surrounding rock. The use of cyanide has been particularly worrying to the Quechan people as it’s toxic to humans, animals and the environment. In an informational flyer, Earthworks cited a 2017 review that found “100% of the 27 largest U.S. gold mines experienced cyanide or other hazardous materials spills.”
Providing additional context, the flyer states that both the Cargo Muchacho mountains and Indian Pass are part of a tribal cultural landscape. Known as the Xam Kwatsaan Trail Network, or Trail of Dreams, the trail is sacred to Quechan people as it connects them to their place of creation: Avi Kwa Ame (Spirit Mountain Nevada).
For over 20 years, the tribe has staunchly defended these sites from mining projects. For an even longer period, the tribe has been part of environmental efforts to prevent projects that might harm water supplies and lands that affect the Colorado River and fellow inhabitants of Yuma and Imperial Counties – as noted by Quechan Elder Preston Arrow-weed in a past interview referencing an attempt to bury nuclear waste in Ward Valley in the 1990s.
Although BLM has prepared a Finding of No Significant Impact for Oro Cruz, comments submitted in joint by various conservation and tribal organizations in December 2022 detail many points where the project does not comply with federal policies and management requirements.
Among their concerns is that BLM’s environmental assessment failed to fully analyze direct, indirect and cumulative impacts. These include impacts to wildlife, native habitat, soils, groundwater and hydrology, air quality, areas of critical environmental concern, cultural resources and environmental justice, and consistency with resource management plans.
Despite their opposition, BLM approved the project on Sept. 1, 2023. It now needs reclamation plan approval by Imperial County to proceed.
Since the Imperial County Planning Commission is holding a hearing on the proposed Oro Cruz gold exploration project this Wednesday, Quechan tribal members are planning to attend the commission meeting and comment against the project on the grounds that it would desecrate their sacred landscape.
Joined by Earthworks, the tribe is urging Yuma and Imperial residents to make their voices heard.
“We need Quechans and community members to attend this very important hearing in El Centro in support of protecting our sacred lands,” said Quechan tribal member Faron Owl. “The meeting will be held at 9 a.m. (on Sept. 13, 2023) at 940 Main Street, Board Chambers, El Centro, Calif.”
“People should come to the meeting in solidarity with the Quechan community, and advocate for protecting a sacred and biologically diverse landscape from destruction by a gold mining company,” added Jared Naimark, California mining organizer for Earthworks. “The hearing is an opportunity to make your voice heard, and ask that Imperial County protect land, air, water and culture in the California desert by requiring an environmental impact report.”
The commission takes place at the Imperial County Administration Center’s board room (940 W. Main St.) in El Centro, California on Wednesday, Sept. 13 at 9 a.m.
Quechan Elder Arrow-weed has expressed there are many reasons Yumans should be concerned as well but perhaps his quote in Earthworks’ flyer is a simple conclusion:
“These mountains were created like, like we were created,” he said. “And they shouldn’t be destroyed.”
