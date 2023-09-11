The Quechan Indian Tribe and its partners and allies saw a victory in 2022 when they successfully stopped KORE mining from drilling for gold at Indian Pass – an endeavor that they said threatened their history and spirituality as well as the environment and the health of nearby inhabitants.

But that hasn’t been an occasion to relax, however. KORE Mining has stated its intent to continue exploration at nearby sites and return with new exploration plans for Indian Pass. Another project of great concern to the Quechan people has come to the forefront in 2023: the Oro Cruz project from Southern Empire Resources.

Sisko J. Stargazer can be reached at 928-539-6849 or sstargazer@yumasun.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you