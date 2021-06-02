The San Luis Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who is wanted for allegedly stealing an iPad tablet from inside one of the fire department’s ambulances.
According to Lt Marco Santana, the incident occurred at approximately 2:14 p.m. in the parking lot of the Walmart in San Luis.
“We are actively seeking this individual for arrest,” Lt. Santana said.
San Luis police have released an image of the person taken by a surveillance camera as he was leaving the Walmart.
San Luis Fire Department spokesperson Eduardo Ramirez said the firefighters were at the Walmart to do their groceries for the week when the iPad was stolen.
Ramirez said the iPad was used to take patient information during calls for service, and shared with Yuma Regional Medical Center.
He added that while the device did contain confidential information the person who stole it does not have the user ID and password needed to access it.
“It was locked,” Ramirez said. “You have to have the codes to log in.”
Anyone with any information about the possible identity or whereabouts of this suspect is asked to please call the San Luis Police Department at 928-341-2420.