Don’t be surprised if no one can tell the Chain Gang wrestlers from the crowd attending Saturday’s Arizona Junior High School State Tournament.
That’s because the wrestlers from Yuma won’t be wearing any uniforms.
That’s because a thief or thieves stole every one of them Tuesday night.
Yuma Catholic High School Athletic Director Jeff Welsing, in a Facebook post Wednesday morning, informed the public that the school’s weight room/wrestling room was broken into Tuesday night and among the items the perpetrators got away with was $1,800 in wrestling gear belonging to the Chain Gang Wrestling Club, which practices at the school.
The gear was supposed to be distributed to the club wrestlers Wednesday night before leaving for the state tournament Saturday in Chandler.
The Chain Gang Wrestling Club is a free, after-school program for two age groups – kindergarten through 4th grade, and junior high, 5th through 8th grades.
“These kids have been working hard since October. This program keeps kids involved and makes them better members of the community,” said Kodi Doerr, the Chain Gang coach.
“The worst part about this whole situation is that these kids are going to the Arizona Junior High State Tournament this Saturday in Chandler and the wrestling gear they stole was theirs to wear at the tournament.”
Doerr said the gear was purchased with funds raised by the wrestlers who sold cards door to door.
Also stolen, said Welsing, was approximately $600 in new Yuma Catholic wrestling gear. Also, a vacuum cleaner, portable speaker and trash can were taken from the weight room, and a 70-inch television, stereo, digital weight scale, digital timer and cleaning supplies, used to clean the mats, were removed from the wrestling room.
“We just got the Chain Gang fundraising gear and Rocks Wrestling gear in two days ago,” said Welsing.
“They stole these kids’ gear, that they worked hard for and earned not to mention they stole from our little kids’ program. I will find a way to replace everything but I’m asking the community keep an eye out for any of these items so we can bring these thieves to justice.”
Welsing said the thief or thieves cut a hole in the chainlink fence behind the school and backed a vehicle through the hole up to the weight room/wrestling room to load the stolen items. He said the missing trash can was apparently used to carry off the stolen items.
The break-in was reported to the Yuma Police Department, which is investigating.
“They took it all,” said Welsing. “It’s all gone. You’re stealing from kindergarten through 5th graders, stealing from sixth through 8th graders, stealing from high school kids, fund raising stuff that they worked for, that they earned.
“Hopefully people will be looking for some of this stuff, maybe in a dumpster, or maybe someone will be trying to sell a TV, or I saw this or I saw that.”
Welsing said the public has already reached out, offering to replace things like the TV, “but that’s not the point.
“If they’d just taken the TV, OK, cool; the stereo, that’s cool, who cares, I can replace that stuff. I’m not concerned about that stuff.
“It’s the gear, that’s what pisses me off, because that was for the kids, which is all probably sitting in some dumpster right now because what are you going to do with it? You can’t sell it. You can’t wear it. We’re talking about youth smalls, and there’s youth mediums.
“If I see anybody walking around town with it on and I don’ know them, then there’s going to be problems.
“Did you ever see the movie The Equalizer? Just think about that.”
Welsing added that all he and the teams want back is the gear, and “if they want, just leave it outside the gate at Yuma Catholic, no questions asked.”