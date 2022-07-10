Somerton police have arrested a third suspect in connection to a shooting in May that left a man dead.
Johnny Albert Valenzuela Escalante was arrested Friday by Somerton police, with the assistance of additional law enforcement personnel, at his residence in the city of Maricopa.
The 25-year-old Valenzuela Escalante is the registered owner of the vehicle used in the killing and is believed to have been the get-away driver, police said.
He has been booked into the Yuma County jail on suspicion of premeditated first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit 1st-degree murder.
Previously arrested in connection to the incident were 32-year-old Joshua Cota and his 21-year-old brother Gregorio Cota.
On May 30, at approximately 3:35 a.m. Somerton police officers responded to the 400 block of East Orchid Street after receiving a 911 call reporting that a man had been shot.
When officers arrived on scene, they found a 28-year-old man with a gunshot wound inside a garage.
The man, identified as Leonardon Melendez, was transported by a Somerton Cocopah Fire Department ambulance to Yuma Regional Medical Center, where he later died.
The Yuma County Sheriff’s Office, Yuma Police Department, U.S. Marshals Service, Yuma County Narcotics Task Force, CBP Air and Marine, Homeland Security Investigations and the Department of Public Safety GIITEM Task Force. all assisted in the investigation.
The case remains under investigation and anyone with any information about the case is asked to contact the Somerton Police Department at 928-722-7326 or 78-CRIME to remain anonymous.
