Third-phase development slated in San Luis industrial park

SAN LUIS, Ariz. -- The city will partner with the Greater Yuma Port Authority in developing the third phase of the Gary Magrino Industrial park on the east side of San Luis
The city has filed an application with the state for a $500,000 grant to pay for a portion of the $1.3 million estimated cost of development, while the port authority would providing money for sales of parcels in previously developed phases to cover the rest of the work.
Located near west of Avenue D and just north of the border, the 250-acre park opened in 2015 as a site for manufacturing, warehouses and distribution facilities for companies that use the nearby San Luis II commercial port of entry for importing and exporting goods between the United States and Mexico.
The authority, headed by a board made up of elected officials and business leaders from around Yuma County, administers both the commercial crossing and the industrial park.
The city submitted the application for the Economic Strength Projects grant earlier this month to the Arizona Department of Transportation and the Arizona Commerce Authority. The city must provide a 10 percent match to be eligible for the funding.
If awarded, the funding plus money provided by the authority will go to extend a roadway serving the park, open a second entrance to the park, and add water and sewer lines to serve future tenants.
Jenny Torres, the community development director for San Luis, said third phase development could create 111 jobs and have an economic benefit to the area of $9 million.
Matias Rosales, a San Luis city councilman and a member of the authority board, said all lots in the first two phases of park development have been sold. Completion of the third and final phase, he said, will open the remaining 80 acres in the park for sale to industrial tenants needing 20- to 30-acre lots.