Deputies from the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office have arrested a third suspect in connection to last week’s armed-break-in and robbery of a Foothills home.
On Friday, at approximately 9:47 a.m., deputies arrested 20-year-old Christian Strangfeld of Yuma for his alleged involvement in last week’s incident.
Stangfeld was booked into the Yuma County jail on charges of armed robbery, criminal trespass, aggravated assault and other related offenses.
According to the YCSO, at approximately 6:02 a.m. on June 18, deputies responded to a report of an armed robbery in the 13100 block of East 41st Lane in the Foothills.
When deputies arrived on scene, they were informed by the victim that one or more of the suspects entered the residence and demanded some of her property.
The suspects reportedly displayed firearms during the incident and left the residence after being given the property.
Kory Gallagher, 22, and James Brazil, 27, were both arrested on Wednesday for their alleged involvement in the incident, and remain in custody at the Yuma County jail on $30,000 cash-only bonds.
They too are being held on charges of armed robbery, criminal trespass, aggravated assault and other related offenses.
Search warrants were also served at Gallagher and Brazil’s residence, where YSCO said some of the victim’s property was located, as well as the firearms that were used during the crime.
YCSO spokesperson Tania Pavlak previously stated that deputies learned early in the investigation that one of the suspects knew the victim and that it was determined to be a targeted incident.
