Deputies from the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office (YCSO) have arrested a third juvenile suspect in connection to the attempted armed robbery that occurred at the Chevron located at 10747 S. Fortuna Road on October 20th.
According to YCSO spokesperson Tania Pavlak the juvenile was arrested on Saturday Oct. 23 at approximately 10 p.m. after being detained by the Yuma Police Department in an unrelated incident.
“We had already identified who the third juvenile was, he just hadn’t been located yet,” Pavlak said. “Yuma police found him first and contacted us.”
The juvenile has since been booked into the Yuma County Juvenile Justice Center on charges of armed robbery and aggravated assault in relation to the Chevron robbery attempt.
Pavlak also said when the juvenile was arrested he was also found to be in possession of a large quantity of drugs.
As such he has received additional charges of possession of dangerous drugs for sale, possession of marijuana for sale, and possession of a weapon during a drug offense.
Other charges include possession of drug paraphernalia and minor in possession of a firearm.
While in custody deputies were also able to link the juvenile to being involved in the Oct. 11th robbery that occurred at the Circle K, located at 3640 W. 8th Street.
At approximately 8:20 p.m. that evening deputies responded to the Circle K for a report of an armed robbery.
When deputies arrived on scene they determined that an unknown male suspect wearing all black clothing had entered the store and approached the clerk.
Once at the counter the suspect demanded money from the clerk while displaying a firearm. The clerk cooperated with the demand and was uninjured.
The suspect fled the business with an undisclosed amount of money and a vape pen display.
He now faces additional charges of armed robbery, aggravated assault and minor in possession of a firearm in relation to that incident.
The attempted armed robbery at the Chevron happened at approximately 4:30 a.m. and when deputies arrived on scene they learned that three suspects, one of whom was armed with a handgun, had entered the store.
However, as the armed suspect was approaching the counter he was disarmed and taken to the ground by Marine Corps veteran James Kilcer, who had stopped off at the store that morning on his way to work at Yuma Proving Ground.
The two other suspects immediately fled after seeing what had happened.
Kilcer, who served in the U.S. Marine Corps from 2007 to 2011 as a tactical air operations technician and was stationed at Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, has since been honored with a Citizen’s Valor Award from the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office – which is the agency’s highest recognition for community members.
The suspect detained during the incident was a juvenile and was booked into the Yuma County Juvenile Justice Center on charges of armed robbery and aggravated assault.
Two days later, on Oct. 22nd, at approximately 10 a.m., deputies arrested a second juvenile suspect believed to be involved in the incident.
He too was booked into the Yuma County Juvenile Justice Center on charges of armed robbery and aggravated assault.
Anyone with information regarding these cases is encouraged to please contact the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office at 928-783-4427 or 78-CRIME to remain anonymous. You can also visit our website at www.yumacountysheriff.org to submit an anonymous tip.
