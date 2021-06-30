The third suspect arrested in connection to an armed break-in and robbery of a home in the Foothills was formally arraigned in Yuma Justice Court on Tuesday.
The criminal complaint filed against him charges 20-year-old Christian Strangfeld with armed robbery, burglary, aggravated assault and theft of a credit card.
Strangfeld, who was arrested by deputies from the Yuma County Sheriff's Office on Friday, was also charged with two counts of theft of means of transportation.
He appeared before Justice of the Peace Greg Stewart with attorney Ron Jones, of the conflict administrator's office, who waived the reading of the complaint and further advisement of Strangfed's rights.
In addition to ordering that Strangfeld's bond amount remain at the $30,000 cash-only amount it had been previously set at, Judge Stewart scheduled his next court appearance for July 2 at 4 p.m.
In citing some of the reasons why he declined to lower Strangfeld's bond Judge Stewart said that although he had returned to Yuma to turn himself in, he had initially fled to California before being identified as a suspect.
Judge Stewart also noted that the value of the property that had been stolen was in excess of $20,000 and that the victim had been injured and tied up, and that firearms had been used in the commission of the offenses.
If Strangfeld is able to post his bond he will be under the supervision of pre-trial services and be fitted with a GPS device.
His case will also likely go before the grand jury before his preliminary hearing can be held. If that does happen, his next court appearance will be in Yuma County Superior Court for his arraignment.
According to the Yuma County Sheriff's Office, at approximately 6:02 a.m. on June 18, deputies responded to a report of an armed robbery in the 13100 block of East 41st Lane in the Foothills.
When deputies arrived on scene, they were informed by the victim that one or more of the suspects entered the residence and demanded some of her property.
The suspects reportedly displayed firearms during the incident and left the residence after being given the property, which included the keys to her two-door Infinity convertible and an Arctic Cat ATV.
Search warrants were also served at two of the suspect’s residences where some of the victim’s property was located, as well as the firearms that were used in the crime.
Also charged in the incident are 22-year-old Kory Gallagher and 27-year-old James Brazil.
