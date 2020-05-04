Less than a year in the making, Alice Byrne Elementary School’s new special education building is complete and ready to welcome students this fall.
Foundations were laid last August by a team of visionaries — district administration, Alice Byrne teachers and Principal Juli Peach, architects and contractors — and the walls came up from there. According to Peach, the initial “blueprints” developed from a collective desire to provide more for the special education population learning at 811 W. 16th St.
“The idea came from the fact that Alice Byrne is such a small school, physically, and we really didn’t have adequate and respectful space for a lot of the programs on our campus,” said Peach. “So we decided to respectfully build this for our special ed program because those students, I feel like, were the most in need of some sort of facility that really supported and accommodated the needs they have.”
Completed in March, the new building boasts two classrooms, a home school liaison’s office, speech, sensory and counseling rooms, a fully-functional kitchen and laundry room to teach independent skills, and restrooms modeled after those in public places.
“It’s exciting to be able to work on all of the skills necessary for independence,” said special education teacher Julie Quinn.
Though school closures began not long after the building’s finishing touches were made, students were able to get acquainted with their new space for about a week before distance learning commenced.
“The first time we took the students in, they had all smiles on their faces,” said special education teacher Christy Lewis. “They were just so excited. A lot of them don’t speak, but from the looks on their faces, they were telling me that they felt very comfortable and they felt appreciated to have something so nice for them.”
According to the teachers, the students’ week in the space sparked a new sense of motivation which roused a “phenomenal” amount of growth and progress.
“(Lewis) came to me and said, ‘Mrs. Peach, I don’t know what it is but they’re all working really hard,’” Peach said. “They just made a lot of growth and I think it speaks to that (moment) when they saw that building and they saw that it was theirs and they felt, ‘We are cared for and this is special for us.’ And I think that’s why we saw the reaction that we did.”
To continue providing learning opportunities while students are home, Alice Byrne’s special education team has poured hours into developing new materials aimed to help their students learn online, in addition to connecting with students individually or in small groups of two or three via Google Meets to deliver instruction.
As with general education currently, Quinn and Lewis are also “relying heavily” on parents’ involvement and thus spending a lot of time “helping parents help their students,” which has proven to be an enriching learning experience for all parties involved.
“Several of our students’ parents didn’t know what they could do in terms of math or reading,” Lewis said. “It’s an eye-opening experience and it’s exciting for parents to see what we get to see when their students are at school.”
Anticipation is high among the special education team as they wait for the 2020-2021 school year to bring them back to campus, where their students are prepared not just for future quizzes and activities but also for their future beyond Alice Byrne.
“We’ve only had one week there, so it’s going to be super exciting to see how much this facility really is going to help facilitate inclusion within the general education setting and independence within the real world setting,” Quinn said. “Because we were able to create an environment that does mimic what they’re going to see in the world, it’s exciting to think about all (the ways) that we’re going to be able to help create independence for them throughout their life.”