A threat sent via text message regarding Crane Middle School was determined to be not credible.
According to the Yuma Police Department, at 4:22 p.m. Saturday, officers received information about a possible threat to occur at Crane Middle School today.
The investigation showed the threat was sent via text message.
Officers were able to identify the person who sent the text as a female juvenile.
The threat was verified to be a joke and is deemed not credible, YPD said, noting it worked with Crane School District in reference to this case.
“The Yuma Police Department kept the district up-to-date in order for the district and the school to make informed decisions. After a thorough investigation, the Yuma Police Department has deemed the threat not credible. As a result, Crane Middle School will resume school on Tuesday, September 5, 2023,” Crane School District said in a press release.
“The Yuma Police Department takes all school threats very seriously and will investigate each and every one of them. We appreciate the members of our community who alerted us to this incident and gave us the opportunity to verify the threat,” YPD said in a press release.
“We prioritize the safety of our learning community – students, staff, and guests – and take every potential threat and report very seriously. We appreciate the quick response of our community in reporting the potential safety concern. We thank you in advance for your understanding and your help in keeping our learning community safe. We also appreciate the assistance of the Yuma Police Department and law enforcement partners,” Crane noted.