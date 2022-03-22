Three adults and a teenager were arrested on Sunday for allegedly shooting people with small gel balls out of an airsoft gun.
Sgt. Lori Franklin said the group was taking part in the Orbeez challenge, which has gone viral on social media and is extremely dangerous.
At approximately 11:29 p.m. Yuma police received multiple calls reporting that individuals were shooting unknown projectiles out of a dark blue Toyota Corolla.
“The callers were victims who had been struck by these projectiles,” Franklin said. “One victim reported receiving an injury to her face as a result of being struck by a rubber/gel pellet.”
One victim, who was riding a bicycle, reported being struck in the 1300 block of 1st Avenue. Another victim was hit while in the area of the Yuma Palms Mall by the Black Bear Diner.
While officers were speaking with another victim in the 700 block of South 4th Avenue, the suspected vehicle was seen driving eastbound on 8th Street.
The victim told officers that it was the car from which she had been shot from.
The vehicle was located by officers and stopped in the 1300 block of South 4th Avenue, six blocks from the incident.
All four male occupants of the vehicle were detained, and officers found several thousand rounds of gel balls in various containers.
A Surge Gel Blaster gun was also found inside the vehicle.
Three adults, 18-year-old Conner Franklin, 18-year-old Jason Davis and 19-year-old Nathan Villalobos were arrested and booked into the Yuma County jail on aggravated assault charges.
A 17-year-old juvenile male was also arrested.
Sgt. Franklin explained that the Orbeez Challenge has those involved reenacting videos that they have seen online by shooting bystanders with small gel balls out of an airsoft gun in a “drive-by” fashion.
While Orbeez are soft to the touch, they can lead to injury and even break the skin when shot from an air-powered gun.
The YPD is taking these types of shootings seriously and will investigate each incident thoroughly.
“We are asking parents to discuss the dangers of this challenge with their kids,” Franklin said.
Anyone with any information about these cases is encouraged to call the Yuma Police Department at (928) 783-4421 or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous. If your information leads to an arrest you may receive up to a $1,000 cash reward.
James Gilbert can be reached at jgilbert@yumasun.com or 539-6854. Find him on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/YSJamesGilbert or on Twitter @YSJamesGilbert.