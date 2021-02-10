Deputies from the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office arrested three men on Monday for pointing their guns at a person outside of a restaurant.
According to Lt. Sam Pavlak, at approximately 12:14 a.m. deputies responded to a report of a disturbance involving a firearm at Tarros Chicali, located at 2526 E. 16th Street.
The initial investigation into the incident revealed that there were three suspects armed with firearms sitting in a vehicle in the parking lot of the business.
The suspects initially departed the area when asked to leave by security, however, they returned a short time later in a different vehicle.
When they returned, they pointed their firearms at a victim outside of the business and then soon departed again.
While Deputies were on scene, two of the suspects returned again in a vehicle and were detained.
The third suspect was identified and located at a residence where he was also detained. Three firearms were seized during the investigation.
Pavlak said no one was injured and no shots were fired during the incident.
The three suspects, identified as Rene Castaneda-Benitez, 25, Antonio Campa-Robles, 25, and Marvin Iniguez, 26, all of Yuma, were later arrested.
They have each been booked into the Yuma County jail on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, misconduct involving firearms, and threats and intimidation.
Iniguez was also charged with one count of possessing a weapon while being a prohibited possessor.
There were multiple customers both inside and outside of the business during the incident that may have been victims or witnesses.
Anyone with information regarding this case, or if you were a victim, please contact the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office at 928-783-4427 or 78-CRIME to remain anonymous. You can also visit our website at www.yumacountysheriff.org to submit an anonymous tip.
