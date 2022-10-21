Three people are behind bars after members of the Yuma County Narcotics Task Force (YCNTF) served a search warrant Thursday morning, netting narcotics, money, and other items of drug paraphernalia.
According to Yuma County Sheriff Office spokesperson Tania Pavlak, the search warrant was executed at approximately 6:31 a.m. at a residence in the 1800 block of Walnut Avenue.
When YCNTF members searched the house, with the assistance of YCSO canine Aisha, they found approximately 810 multi-colored counterfeit M30 pills containing fentanyl, 10.3 grams of methamphetamine, $2,080.00 dollars in U.S. currency and items of paraphernalia indicative of street sales.
The fentanyl had an estimated street value of $6,480, while the methamphetamine was estimated to be worth $206 when sold on the streets.
The residence is also located approximately 450 feet from a public school.
The target of the search warrant, 63-year-old Johnny Roebuck was arrested and booked into the Yuma County jail for possession of drug paraphernalia.
A second suspect who was at the residence, Ricky Smith, 39, was arrested and booked on charges of narcotic drugs for sale, possession of narcotic drugs, transportation and importation of narcotics, possession of drug paraphernalia, and sales in a drug free school zone.
Mercedes Ruiz, 37, who was also present at the residence at the time was arrested and booked on charges of possession of dangerous drugs for sale, possession of dangerous drugs, possession of narcotic drugs for sale, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia and sales in a drug free school zone.
The counterfeit pills, referred to as “skittles” or “rainbow” pills, can contain a lethal dose of fentanyl for someone of any age.
As such, Pavlak said it is important for parents to talk to their children about the facts and dangers of drugs.
She also suggested practicing with them on ways to turn down or avoid drugs when faced with pressure to try them.
The Yuma County Sheriff’s Office would like to remind the public to call (928) 783-4427 to report any suspected drug activity or visit its website at www.yumacountysheriff.org to submit an anonymous tip.