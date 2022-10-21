warrant

Members of the Yuma County Narcotics Task Force (YCNTF) found approximately 810 multi-colored counterfeit M30 pills containing fentanyl, 10.3 grams of methamphetamine, and items of drug paraphernalia indicative of street sales after serving a search warrant Thursday morning.

 Photo courtesy of YUMA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Three people are behind bars after members of the Yuma County Narcotics Task Force (YCNTF) served a search warrant Thursday morning, netting narcotics, money, and other items of drug paraphernalia.

According to Yuma County Sheriff Office spokesperson Tania Pavlak, the search warrant was executed at approximately 6:31 a.m. at a residence in the 1800 block of Walnut Avenue.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you