The Yuma Police Department has arrested three people in connection to a fake jewelry scam they were allegedly running in the area.
On March 10 at approximately 11:23 a.m. officers were dispatched to the area of Araby Road and the Interstate 8 onramp for a disturbance.
The victim, a 46-year-old man, had noticed a black GMC Yukon parked on the onramp appearing to be disabled.
“The victim had seen this same vehicle and people attempting to sell fake jewelry and asking for handouts a few weeks prior,” said YPD Sgt. Lori Franklin.
When the victim stopped and started to take a video of the suspects and their vehicle, they became angry and threatened him with bodily harm while holding objects.
Arrested were 49-year-old Bogdan Berchez, 38-year-old Narcis Miclescu and 36-year-old Diana Avram.
All three have since been charged with aggravated assault with a dangerous instrument and remain in custody at the Yuma County jail.
YPD has also received numerous reports that more than one group of people are attempting to sell fake jewelry in the area and are asking residents to come forward.
Franklin said it has been reported that “this family” allegedly set up in parking lots, at on and off ramps on Interstate 8 and sometimes on the side of the road asking for gas money or cash to help them get to another state.
“These people will offer what they claim is expensive jewelry at a discounted price so they can have the cash or any handouts as they are in need,” Franklin said. “If someone buys the jewelry, they find out it is fake when they go to sell it.”
YPD also asks anyone with any information about this type of crime to call (928) 373-4700 or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous or fill out an online police report. Remember, if your information leads to an arrest, you may receive up to a $1,000 cash reward.