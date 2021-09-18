Deputies from the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office have arrested three people in connection to a drive-by shooting earlier this month that injured one person.
A fourth suspect has yet to be apprehended and the YCSO is asking for the public’s help with information that can lead to his whereabouts.
YCSO spokesperson Tania Pavlak said the incident happened at approximately 5:10 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 1, with deputies responding to the 2800 block of W. 5th Street for a report of shots fired.
When deputies arrived on scene they found one victim who had sustained non life-threatening gunshot wounds from bullets that had passed through the walls of a mobile home.
“There were three people inside the trailer at the time; fortunately only one person was injured,” Pavlak said.
The victim was transported to Yuma Regional Medical Center and was released after being treated. Two other occupants did not sustain injuries.
During the course of this investigation, 21-year-old Romeo Gray, 18-year-old Aliza Ramirez, and 24-year-old Melissa Sanchez were identified and arrested.
Gray, who was arrested on Tuesday and being held on a $100,000 cash-only bond, was booked into the Yuma County jail on three counts of attempted 2nd-degree murder, three counts of endangerment, and one count each of aggravated assault and drive-by shooting.
Ramirez, who is being held on a $1.2 million cash-only bond is being held on a dozen felony charges including three counts of attempted 2nd-degree murder, three counts of endangerment, three counts of aggravated assault and one count of drive-by shooting.
She was also booked on separate charges of sexual assault and sexual abuse in reference to an unrelated case.
Sanchez was arrested and booked for hindering prosecution.
Deputies have also identified 21-year-old Gregorio Cota as another suspect of interest in the case, but he has yet to be apprehended.
The YCSO recommends that anyone who sees this individual, not to approach him, and instead call law enforcement.
This case remains under investigation.
Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to please contact the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office at 928-783-4427 or 78-CRIME to remain anonymous.
You can also visit our website at www.yumacountysheriff.org to submit an anonymous tip.
