The elderly female driver of an SUV received minor injuries Tuesday morning following a three-vehicle collision in which she struck the back of a Arizona Department of Public Safety patrol vehicle.
According to DPS spokesperson Bart Graves the crash occurred in the westbound lanes of Interstate 8 at milepost 7.
Graves said that the trooper, who was not injured, had just completed a traffic stop, when the elderly female driver was cut off by a work truck that had switched lanes after seeing the patrol cruiser by the side of the road.
As a result the elderly female driver lost control of her SUV and went into the median. When she came back on to the road, she collided with the work truck, which had cut her off, and then into the rear end of the trooper’s patrol vehicle.
The patrol vehicle, Graves added, had its emergency lights flashing at the time of the collision.
The driver of the SUV sustained minor injuries.
