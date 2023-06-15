Three convicted sex offenders in Yuma have reported new addresses to the Yuma Police Department.
Mario Chauncey De Prieta, 57 is now residing at 1st Street and Maiden Lane, and is homeless. He is described as 5 feet, 8 inches, 260 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.
Between October and December of 2001, De Prieta committed sexual abuse of a minor in Idaho. In 2007, De Prieta was convicted in the above mentioned case in the U.S. District of Idaho. In 2016, De Prieta was convicted for failing to register as a sex offender in the U.S. District Court in Washington. In 2023, De Prieta was again convicted for failing to register as a sex offender in Yuma County Superior Court.
De Prieta is a level 3 sex offender with a high risk to re-offend.
Jesus Antoni Ramirez-Esperano, 74, is now residing at 2115 S. 4th Ave., Room 14, Yuma. He is described as 5 feet, 09 inches, 180 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes.
Between August and October of 2014 Ramirez-Esperano committed sexual exploitation of a minor. On Jan. 6, 2016, Ramirez-Esperano was convicted of two counts of sexual exploitation of a minor (attempted).
Ramirez-Esperano is a level 2 sex offender with a medium risk to reoffend.
Jeffrey Scott Gray, 52 is now residing at 4th Avenue and 1st Street, homeless, in Yuma. He is described as 6 feet, 1 inch, 190 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.
On Dec. 13, 1994, Gray pleaded guilty to attempted sexual conduct with a minor and dangerous crime against children. On Jan. 30, 1995, Gray was convicted of 1 count of sexual conduct with a minor (attempted). After serving 5 months in jail, Gray was released on probation. On Feb. 29, 1996, Gray violated his probation and was sentenced to 5 years in prison.
On Jan. 18, 2005, Gray was convicted of 1 count failure to register as a sex offender.
Gray is a level 3 sex offender with a high risk to re-offend.