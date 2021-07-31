Three Crane School District campuses have the means to house after-school programs for up to five years via federal grant funding awarded by the nation’s and state’s departments of education.
Designed to provide students with standards-based academic enrichment opportunities targeting math, reading and writing outside of regular school hours, Nita M. Lowey 21st Century Community Learning Center (21st CCLC) grants were recently awarded to H.L. Suverkrup, Pueblo and Valley Horizon elementary schools with the objective of fostering a “complete support system” for students’ personal and academic success at each school site.
According to Crane, these supervised learning opportunities pair with safe and reliable transportation for participating sites that require it as well as before- and after-school snacks and meals through the duration of 21st CCLC summer programming.
As past recipients of 21st CCLC grants, the renewed funding allows Pueblo and Valley Horizon to continue building upon their progress with new projects aimed toward increasing family members’ engagement in their children’s education.
“Being awarded a 21st CCLC grant for the second time means the world to Pueblo families and students,” said Pueblo principal Bobbie Henry. “This grant allows our students to participate in amazing after-school clubs that promote critical thinking, STEM, sports, fine arts, cooking and more while simultaneously helping students receive support in academic skill growth. Without this grant, Pueblo would not be able to offer these rich, disguised learning opportunities to our students and families.”
The grant is a first for H.L. Suverkrup; which will house its own 21st CCLC program in this school year.
“We are so thankful to receive this grant for our students, community and families,” said H.L. Suverkrup principal Trish Valentin. “We are excited to offer some creative and innovative programs for our students.
Collectively, the grant funding totals $1.6 million, according to the district, and enables each of the three schools to collaborate with community partners such as The Humane Society of Yuma, Goldsboro Bakery, Kids at Hope, Marine Corps Air Station-Yuma and KYMA to provide opportunities to learn and apply real-world problem-solving skills.
Currently, two other Crane School District sites – Gary A. Knox and Salida del Sol elementary schools – operate programs funded by 21st CCLC.
For more information on the Nita M. Lowey 21st Century Community Learning Centers grant, visit www.azed.gov/21stcclc.