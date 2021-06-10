The Yuma Fire Department is investigating the cause of a fire that destroyed three homes under construction in the Araby Crossing subdivision late Wednesday night.
Spokesperson Mike Erfert said firefighters responded to the 6500 block of East 32nd Lane at about 10:22 p.m. and found three new homes fully involved in flames.
It took firefighters about 45 minutes to get the fires under control.
Intense heat and flying embers ignited four commercial dumpsters on the block.
A burning palm tree, and up to a dozen smaller spot fires were also found and extinguished in a nearby mobile home park.
Erfert said that all three homes, two of which were multi-story, were completely destroyed. Another unfinished house and a work vehicle were damaged by heat exposure.
The spot fires in the mobile home park were extinguished before any additional damage was done and firefighters remained on scene throughout the night to watch for and put out any hot spots or flare-ups.
The Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Yuma Fire Department provided assistance at the fire scene while Yuma police conducted traffic control and helped locate spot fires.
There were no reports of any injuries and the cause of the fire is under investigation.
James Gilbert can be reached at jgilbert@yumasun.com or 539-6854. Find him on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/YSJamesGilbert or on Twitter @YSJamesGilbert.