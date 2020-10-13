Three people were taken to Yuma Regional Medical Center following a motor vehicle collision Sunday evening.
The Somerton Cocopah Fire Department responded to the two-vehicle accident at 7:27 p.m. at Highway 95 and Avenue D, where they found a Nissan Sentra and a Nissan Xterra with severe damage in a T-bone type collision.
According to SCFD, the Sentra had four occupants – three were transported, while one refused medical attention.
The driver, a 22-year-old female had injuries to her left knee. Of the passengers, a 22-year-old male had injuries to his face and pain to his right femur, and an 11-year-old female had pain to her face and knees. The three were transported to YRMC for further evaluation with non-life-threatening injuries.
The occupants of the Xterra – a driver and passenger – were not injured and refused treatment on scene by SLFD paramedics.
The accident is under investigation by the Somerton Police Department.