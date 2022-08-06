POLICIACA 2

San Luis Rio Colorado Mayor Santos Gonzalez Yescas (center) speaks during a news conference Thursday following the slayings of an elderly couple and their son. At left, is the city’s police commissioner, Gerardo Camacho Ramirez, and at right is City Hall Secretary Hector Sandoval Gamez.

 LOANED PHOTO

SAN LUIS RIO COLORADO, Son. – Four suspects are in custody in connection with the slayings of a 96-year-old man, his 94-year-old wife and the couple’s son.

Police said the slayings may be related to alleged drug dealing by the 65-year-old son who was killed Wednesday night at his parents’ home on Jamaica Avenue, between San Migue and San Felipe streets, on the city’s southwest side.

