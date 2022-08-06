SAN LUIS RIO COLORADO, Son. – Four suspects are in custody in connection with the slayings of a 96-year-old man, his 94-year-old wife and the couple’s son.
Police said the slayings may be related to alleged drug dealing by the 65-year-old son who was killed Wednesday night at his parents’ home on Jamaica Avenue, between San Migue and San Felipe streets, on the city’s southwest side.
Municipal police officers who went to the home shortly before 10 p.m. in response to reports of gunshots found the bodies of Felizardo N., 65, his father, Pedro, 96, and Pedro’s wife, Maria, 94. Police in Mexico routinely withhold the surnames of crime victims.
Both city police and Sonora state police investigators said the son was a suspected drug trafficker and that the three slayings are believed related to his activities.
According to state investigators, the son is thought to have sought refuge from multiple gunmen in his parents’ home, where he and the elderly couple were then slain.
On Thursday, municipal and state police arrested four people suspected of taking part in the killings. Police seized from them four weapons and two bulletproof vests.
Police said a Dodge Durango with Arizona license plates that previously was reported stolen was used by the suspects in the slayings.
The names of the suspects were not released by police.
The slayings prompted the mayor of San Luis Rio Colorado, Santos Gonzalez Yescuas, to appear with police officials in a news conference broadcast on social media. He declined to offer any new details about the slayings or the investigation, but praised police for their arrests of the suspects.
During the conference, he declined to say whether the killings of the elderly couple were “collateral damage,” saying that question will be answered in the course of the investigation.
Police, however, said neighbors said the couple’s home had been struck by gunfire on a previous occasion.