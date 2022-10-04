collision

Three people were transported to Yuma Regional Medical Center early Monday morning following a two-vehicle collision at 2050 W. Main Street in Somerton early Monday morning.

 Photo courtesy of SOMERTON COCOPAH FIRE DEPARTMENT

Three people were injured in a two-vehicle collision early Monday morning just outside the Somerton city limits.

Somerton Cocopah Fire Department Battalion Chief Louie Carlos said the crash happened at approximately 6:43 a.m. at 2050 W. Main St.

