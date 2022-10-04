Three people were injured in a two-vehicle collision early Monday morning just outside the Somerton city limits.
Three people were injured in a two-vehicle collision early Monday morning just outside the Somerton city limits.
Somerton Cocopah Fire Department Battalion Chief Louie Carlos said the crash happened at approximately 6:43 a.m. at 2050 W. Main St.
Arriving firefighters found two vehicles in the westbound lanes, both having sustained heavy damage.
One of the vehicles, a silver Nissan with a single male occupant, had damage to its front end. The other vehicle, a silver Kia with two male occupants, was damaged on the driver’s side of the vehicle.
According to Carlos, witnesses stated that the Kia was attempting to make a left turn onto Main Street when the Nissan, which was traveling westbound, struck it in a T-bone-type collision.
“All three patients were transported to Yuma Regional Medical Center with complaints of back pain and chest pain,” Carlos said.
Two of the patients were transported by SCFD ambulance, with the other being taken by an ambulance from the San Luis Fire Department.
The Somerton Police Department is investigating the collision.
James Gilbert can be reached at jgilbert@yumasun.com or 539-6854. Find him on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/YSJamesGilbert or on Twitter @YSJamesGilbert.
