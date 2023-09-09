SAN LUIS RIO COLORADO, Son. – Two separate incidents – a confrontation between police officers and alleged criminals followed by an armed attack – Thursday resulted in three fatalities, including the death of a police officer.
The first incident took place on Calle 13, between Avenida and callejón Sonora, in the central part of the city, at approximately 3:30 p.m.
There, municipal police officers confronted armed civilians, resulting in the deaths of two alleged criminals and the arrest of one, as reported in a press release.
The statement from the Municipal Public Safety Directorate (DSPM) revealed that during the confrontation, a police officer, whose identity was not disclosed, was shot and injured. He was hospitalized but is reported to be out of danger.
Later that night, an armed attack attributed to organized crime left a police officer dead.
The DSPM reported that the incident, which occurred on Calle 26, between Avenida Lirios B and Margaritas – in the southeast part of the city – was reported at 10:24 p.m. through the 911 emergency line.
The report was attended to by municipal and state police officers, as well as army personnel.
Officers found municipal police officer Santiago Ramírez Esteban, 51 years old, lifeless in his patrol car.
The Tribuna de San Luis newspaper and social media news outlets reported that, following the incident, police and army personnel established inspection checkpoints at the city’s exits, but as of now, there have been no reports of the apprehension of any suspected perpetrators of the attack.
The events are under investigation by the Criminal Investigation Agency of the Sonora State Prosecutor’s Office.
The same newspaper, based on information provided by officials, reported that an investigation is underway to determine if the incidents are related and whether the execution of the municipal police officer was in retaliation for the criminals killed earlier in the afternoon.
The alleged criminal detained earlier in the day is being questioned in this regard, the publication added.
Officer Ramírez Esteban’s death marks the second violent death of police officers in the municipality this year. On Feb. 18, Officer Silvio Domínguez Villapudua was shot while driving his vehicle on Avenida Obregón and Calle 22.