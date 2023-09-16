Three Kofa High School teachers recently received $500 each. As part of the Arizona Public Service company’s “Supply My Class” grant program, Andrea Ward, Demaris Del Campo and Arminda Marion will be able to use the funds for the supplies their classrooms need.

Representatives from APS alongside Kofa Principal Lilian Campa visited each of their classrooms on Sept. 13 to make the special announcement and present their awards.

Sisko J. Stargazer can be reached at 928-539-6849 or sstargazer@yumasun.com.

