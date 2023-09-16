Three Kofa High School teachers recently received $500 each. As part of the Arizona Public Service company’s “Supply My Class” grant program, Andrea Ward, Demaris Del Campo and Arminda Marion will be able to use the funds for the supplies their classrooms need.
Representatives from APS alongside Kofa Principal Lilian Campa visited each of their classrooms on Sept. 13 to make the special announcement and present their awards.
“Thank you, APS, for providing this opportunity for teachers,” KHS science teacher Andrea Ward said. “Science isn’t just book work. The grant will help me make science more hands-on and memorable for my students. The $500 will be used to purchase lab supplies and consumables used in our lab work. It gives them the availability to try things and find out if they want to pursue a science career in the future.”
Ward, Del Campo and Marion qualified for the grant because they’re full-time teachers at a Title 1 high school. Per APS, full-time teachers at Title 1 K-12 public and charter schools in APS service territory are eligible to apply for “Supply My Class.”
“Teachers play an instrumental role in shaping our children’s minds and fostering academic growth,” said Tina Marie Tentori, director of community affairs for APS. “By helping teachers with needed supplies, we hope to empower them to continue to inspire, innovate and cultivate a love for learning in the classrooms.”
This cycle marks the sixth year APS has conducted the grant program. Teachers were able to apply this summer and by Oct. 15, all 500 winning teachers will have been notified of their award. Fortunately for the Kofa teachers, they didn’t have to wait as long. They’ll be able to start putting their $500 to use.
Sisko J. Stargazer can be reached at 928-539-6849 or sstargazer@yumasun.com.