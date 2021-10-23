Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents arrested two smugglers who were trying to illegally transport three migrants from the border.
The incident, which happened on Tuesday, was observed by Yuma Sector camera operators who spotted two men, one of whom was carrying a 4-year-old boy on his shoulders, illegally cross the border near County 14th Street.
Once in the U.S., the two men are then seen quickly getting into a silver sedan that was waiting for them on a canal bridge.
The driver, who is a convicted felon, immediately drove east on County 14th Street at a dangerous rate of speed, placing the migrants and the public in danger.
He then continued at a high rate of speed over several farm roads before eventually losing control of the vehicle and swerving into a field.
A helicopter from the Yuma Branch of the Air and Marine Operations (AMO) that was on patrol in the area maintained a visual on the smugglers and migrants until agents on the ground arrived on scene.
Agents apprehended three migrants, and arrested the driver, who was a U.S. citizen, and a passenger in the vehicle, who is also a U.S. citizen.
When agents searched the vehicle they also found a firearm.
The Yuma Sector Border Patrol will be presenting the case to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for prosecution for alien smuggling, felon in possession of a firearm and child endangerment.
